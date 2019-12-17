Colfax Village Board appoints Logan Michels to fill vacant trustee position

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Village Board has appointed Logan Michels to fill the vacant village trustee position created by the resignation of Chad Berge.

The village received two letters of interest, one from Gary Stene and one from Logan Michels, said Scott Gunnufson, village president, at the Colfax Village Board’s December 9 meeting.

Stene formerly served as village president but decided not to run for re-election last April. He currently serves as a supervisor on the Dunn County Board.

Michels, who has expressed interest in becoming more involved in the community, was recently appointed to the Colfax Plan Commission.

Michels told the village board he has been a resident of Colfax most of his life and that he is a 2007 graduate of Colfax High School.

Keith Burcham, village trustee, asked Michels if he owned or rented property in the village.

Michels said he owns property in the village that he rents out and that he also is a resident of the village.

In his letter of interest, dated December 1, Michels wrote:

“Earlier this year, I moved back to the area after attending school and working in Minnesota for several years. While in Minnesota, I worked as a research analyst at a public college as well as a small business, and I currently work as an inventory analyst for Rust-Oleum in Eau Claire. Since returning to Colfax and purchasing property in the village, I have become more attentive to the role of local government and want to contribute to the decisions that have a direct effect on residents, homeowners, businesses and visitors. I also believe that with political polarization, ineptitude and gridlock ever-present at higher levels of government, local governments are in the best position to serve the interests of the average person. I am confident that my background and perspective will be an asset to the board and look forward to making positive contributions to the community in the role of Trustee.”

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved appointing Michels to the open trustee position for the remainder of the term that will expire in April of 2021.

In addition to Stene, Village Trustee David Wolff also decided not to run for re-election last April.

No other candidates filed nomination papers for the trustee position that had been held by Wolff.

Wolff had served on the village board for several terms.

Chad Berge was appointed to fill the open trustee position at the May 13 Colfax Village Board meeting.

Berge resigned from the position in November because he and his family moved out of the village.

Michels will begin serving as trustee at the next village board meeting.