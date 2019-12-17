Colfax approves village tax levy of $468,000 By Editor | December 17, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Colfax, Messenger News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Village of Colfax adds Legion Drive to snowmobile route to Outhouse Tavern December 17, 2019 | No Comments » Colfax Village Board appoints Logan Michels to fill vacant trustee position December 17, 2019 | No Comments » Bail set with $200 signature bond for Dunn County woman arrested in connection with emaciated dog December 17, 2019 | No Comments » Pleasant Valley Properties buys Bremer Bank building December 17, 2019 | No Comments » Santa at Dairy State Bank December 10, 2019 | No Comments »