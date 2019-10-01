Aubrey Malena shoots first buck By Editor | October 1, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Outdoor/Recreations Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DNR to implement mandatory CWD sampling and in-person registration for six townships in West Central Wisconsin during nine-day gun deer season September 24, 2019 | No Comments » Operation Deer Watch is well underway with the Wisconsin DNR September 17, 2019 | No Comments » DNR’s free Hunt Wild mobile app is loaded up with new features for the fall season September 17, 2019 | No Comments » DNR to implement mandatory CWD sampling and in-person registration for six townships in West Central Wisconsin during nine-day gun deer season September 17, 2019 | No Comments » Hunters education in Colfax August 27, 2019 | No Comments »