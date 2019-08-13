Wilson man guilty of criminal damage at Eagles Nest Bar in Boyceville ordered to pay $2,200 in restitution By Editor | August 13, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Area News, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Couple found guilty of criminal damage to property August 13, 2019 | No Comments » Pair of sex offenders being released in area August 13, 2019 | No Comments » New Richmond Native Trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters August 13, 2019 | No Comments » The Sandwich Generation as Caregivers: Free to the Public Caregiving Seminar to be held Sept. 26 August 13, 2019 | No Comments » Volunteers needed for LEEPS August 13, 2019 | No Comments »