OWI news release

Blake Edward Deal, 38 years of age, from Hammond, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

On Sunday, August 4th at 1:57 am, a WI State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on I94 at Mile Post 1 for operating without required headlamps. The vehicle struck a guardrail and then continued eastbound on I94 at approximately 55 mph as the Trooper followed in pursuit. The vehicle struck a tire deflation device which was deployed by the Hudson Police Department prior to coming to a stop on STH 35 just south of I94 at 2:01 am. Signs of impairment were observed and Deal was arrested for OWI 5th offense, misdemeanor bail jumping, and felony eluding. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and a blood sample was obtained for chemical testing. Deal was then incarcerated at the St Croix County Jail.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”