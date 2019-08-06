46-inch Northern caught in Lake Menomin By Editor | August 6, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Outdoor/Recreations Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Sign-up to participate in deer hunt for disabled hunters now open July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Nerby turkeys April 30, 2019 | No Comments » 2018 Deer Carcass Disposal at Dunn County Transfer Station to begin October 8 October 1, 2018 | No Comments » CWD sampling plan in place for 2018 deer hunting seasons September 28, 2018 | No Comments » Bowling Results – 9-19-2018 September 18, 2018 | No Comments »