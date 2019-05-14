2019 Colfax Elementary Concert By Editor | May 14, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Colfax Schools, Messenger Schools, School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Colfax High School Top 10 of the Class of 2019 May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Wacky Weather Art Contest May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Dachel selected at Optimist of the Month May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Colfax High School seniors awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Colfax High School Spring Concert April 30 May 7, 2019 | No Comments »