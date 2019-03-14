GCHS holds 2019 academic breakfast
Glenwood City High School recognized 72 students for earning a 3.5 plus Grade Point Average (GPA) during a minimum of one semester over the past academic year (second semester of 2017-2018 and first semester 2018-2019) during a special breakfast ceremony held Wednesday, March 6 in the commons area.
High school/middle school principal Patrick Gretzlock spoke during the ceremony while advisors for each class handed out awards to the honor students.
The 72 students amassed 110 semesters worth of 3.5 plus GPAs over the past year. Of the 72 students recognized, 42 have been invited to be members of National Honor Society – meaning they have maintained a 3.5 plus GPA for a minimum of three semesters.
This year’s recognition accounts for more than thirty-seven percent of the high school achieving a 3.5 plus GPA over the past year.
At the end of the ceremony, students had their photographs taken arranged by classes.