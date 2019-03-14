GCHS holds 2019 academic breakfast

GLENWOOD CITY Class of 2019 (seniors) members that received academic honors for the second semester of 2017-18 and/or first semester of 2018-19 are picutred above. Front row (L to R): Ashlee Peterson, Michaela Nyhus, Olivia Scalze, Jatelyn Johnson, Rebecca Peterson and Margaret Wallin. Middle row (L to R): Morgan Lee, Anna Brigham, Riley Berends, Kennedy Miller, Hanna Strehlo and Delaney Quinn. Back row (L to R): Olivia Janson, Nolan Stodola, Tressa Peskar, Gavin Samp, Abby Kremer, Allexis Rassbach and Dillon Hierlmeier. Missing is Kyann Price. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

Glenwood City High School recognized 72 students for earning a 3.5 plus Grade Point Average (GPA) during a minimum of one semester over the past academic year (second semester of 2017-2018 and first semester 2018-2019) during a special breakfast ceremony held Wednesday, March 6 in the commons area.

High school/middle school principal Patrick Gretzlock spoke during the ceremony while advisors for each class handed out awards to the honor students.

The 72 students amassed 110 semesters worth of 3.5 plus GPAs over the past year. Of the 72 students recognized, 42 have been invited to be members of National Honor Society – meaning they have maintained a 3.5 plus GPA for a minimum of three semesters.

This year’s recognition accounts for more than thirty-seven percent of the high school achieving a 3.5 plus GPA over the past year.

At the end of the ceremony, students had their photographs taken arranged by classes.