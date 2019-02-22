2019 INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING UPDATES

Check back often throughout the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championship for regular updates on area wrestlers from Boyceville and Colfax!

******QUARTERFINALS AND CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS*******

*************Friday Afternoon, February 22 Update****************

All three of Boyceville wrestlers won their Division 3 quarterfinals matches to advance to this evening’s state semifinals in the Kohl Center.

Unfortuantely, Bloomer/Colfax’s lone remaining participant, Mitchel Harmon, was eliminated from the Division 2 competition after he lost both of his Friday matches.

Josiah Berg kicked off a string of three consecutive Bulldog victories with a 7-2 win at 106 pounds over fellow freshman Pierson Potrykus (40-11) of Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Berg (43-5) will grapple 46-1 sophomore Remington Bontreger of Lancaster in the semifinals.

Three-time defending state champion Brock Schlough continued this season’s unbeaten streak with a hard fought 13-4 major decision at 152 pounds against fellow senior Derek Marten (22-4) of Stratford. Schlough will carry his unblemished 48-0 record into the semifinals where he faces Random Lake sophomore Aiden Vandenbush (43-3).

Boyceville sophomore Trett Joles also ran his 2018-19 record to a perfect 48-0 after knocking down another sophomore, the lanky Isaac Banker (41-6) of Bonduel, by an 8 to 2 count in the 182-pound quarterfinals. Joles, who place third last year, will take on Boscobel senior Chase Beinbom in the semifinals which begin tonight at 7 p.m.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Mitchel Harmon exited the Division 2 tournament earlier today after losing both of his 138-pounds matches. Harmon lost to Prairie du Chien junior Traeton Saint on a 11-3 major decision in the quarterfinals and then fell on a third-period fall to Craig Ellen (43-5), a senior from Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Harmon finished his junior season with a 33-4 record.

********FRIDAY MORNING, FEBRUARY 22**********

It was a tough preliminary round in the Kohl Center last night as four of the area’s five wrestlers competing lost and were eliminated from this year’s state tournament.

All three of Boyceville’s preliminary-round grapplers suffered loses in their Division 3 matches.

Bulldogs’s sophomore and first-time state competitor Nathan Stuart got caught in a couple of head locks by Florence/Niagara senior Tristen Mascarette (38-5)and never recovered, losing 13-5. Stuart finishes his year at 36-13.

Boyceville senior Nick Goodell and freshman Ira Bialzik did not fare any better in their inaugural visits to the Kohl Center either.

Bialzik fell 9-2 to Danny Pittz (36-4), a senior from Mineral Point, in a 126-pound preminary round match. Bialzik finished his first year of varsity wrestling with a 29-14 mark.

With 100-plus victories, Nick Goodell capped his prep wrestling career on the Kohl Center floor. He battled hard but was shut out 9-0 by strong Stratford sophomore Jacob Heiden at 138 pounds. Goodell tallied a 32-17 senior record.

Thursday’s wrestlers was also a mixed bag for the Colfax junior duo of Mitchel Harmon and Sawyer Best, who are members of the Bloomer/Colfax Raptors wrestling cooperative.

Competing in Division 2 last evening, Best dropped a 12-4 major decision to Alex Gundrum, a Lomira junior, at 132 pounds to end his season at 29-5.

Harmon’s state opening match followed Best’s on the very same mat. Harmon, however, fared better pulling off a late reversal with back points to advance to this morning’s 138-pound, Division 2 quarterfinals with a 5-2 win over Reece Manteuffel (24-13), a sophomore from Freedom. Harmon will wrestle Traeton Saint of Prairie du Chien around noon.