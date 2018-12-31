Glenwood City School Band program receives $6,000 Donation from Flagship Ford

BIG CHECK PRESENTATION — Ricky Ohman (left), fnance manager for Flagship Ford of Baldwin and Glenwood City Alumnus, presented a check for $6,000 to Matt Lamb, Glenwood City Schools band director and educator, prior to the start of the high school’s annual holiday concert on Monday evening, December 17. The money was raised through Ford’s “Drive 4 Your Community” event which was held this past fall at Glenwood City High School. The funds will benefit the Glenwood City band program. —photo by Shawn DeWitt