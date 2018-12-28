Nierenhausen family chooses “Positive Avenues” as a way to give back By Editor | December 28, 2018 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Colfax, Messenger News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Colfax Messenger 2018: A year in review … January, February, March December 28, 2018 | No Comments » Mayo Clinic Health System lists births December 28, 2018 | No Comments » Colfax Health and Rehab – 12-26-2018 December 26, 2018 | No Comments » Colfax Community Cares food pantry no longer doing food distribution December 26, 2018 | No Comments » “Travel Edition of Truth Be Told” scheduled at the Colfax Municipal Building December 30 December 26, 2018 | No Comments »