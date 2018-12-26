Turtle Lake hangs 100 on Boyceville boys’ b-ballers

By Amber Hayden

TURTLE LAKE — Boyceville did some nice things offensively during its non-conference boys’ basketball game in Turtle Lake December 18.

The Bulldogs scored their third highest point total of the early season but unfortunately defense was another matter in the December 18 as the Lakers’ offense was virtually unstoppable.

Turtle Lake hit the century mark in the game beating Boyceville 100 to 59.

Boyceville, who surrendered 91 points in a road loss to Mondovi the previous Friday, slipped to 2-6 in the first month of play.

“For a young team they (Turtle Lake) were very confident shooting the ball on their home floor,” said Bulldogs coach Austin Donahue. “Defensively we weren’t quick enough moving with the basketball in the area on passes against a team that can shoot the ball.”

Turtle Lake scored 50 points in each half while Boyceville went from 24 points in the first 18 minutes of play to 35 points in the second half.

Boyceville was led by Logan Knudtson with 19 points on the evening stemming from three triples and five doubles, as well as six rebounds, two steals and a block in his minutes of play.

Brendan Sempf had a solid night for the Bulldogs with three doubles and a pair of threes, he also hit a free throw and made two assists and had a steal.

“Credit to Turtle Lake they shot very well, ten first-half threes,” said coach Donahue. “Offensively for us it was nice to see some players attack the paint – we’ve been trying to establish that aspect of our team play offensively.”

Lucas Torgerson and Brendan Strenke were thorns in the Bulldogs’ sides as the Lakers’ teammates put up a total of 47 points between the two halves – 24 for Torgerson and 23 by Strenke. The pair also had 12 rebounds each.

In addition, Blake Thill bucketed 21 points and Casey Kahl finished with 13 for Turtle Lake, who finished the game with a dozen three pointers.

Bulldog teammates Jaden Reismer and Brady Nye took to the nets for 13 points between the pair as Reismer netted a triple and pair of doubles while Nye sank two treys from the outside.

Getting into the mix of things were Cade Klefstad with five points off of two doubles and a free throw, William Link netted a triple in the second half, and Seth Wruck and Bailey Danovsky each put up two points.

The Bulldogs took some time off for the holiday break and return to the court with an away game tomorrow, December 27 against Clayton. They will return to conference action in the new year, hosting rival Glenwood City on Friday, January 4.

BOYCEVILLE 59, TURTLE LAKE 100

Boyceville.……..………………24 35 – 59

Turtle Lake…….………………..50 50 – 100

TEAM STATISTICS (FG-FT-F-TP)

Boyceville — J. Reismer 3-0-2-7, B. Sempf 6-1-3-15, B. Danovsky 0-2-0-2, L. Knudtson 8-0-3-19, B. Nye 2-0-0-6, W. Link 1-0-0-3, S. Wruck 1-0-1-2, C. Klefstad 2-1-3-5.

Turtle Lake — L. Torgerson 9-3-2-24, J. Humphrey 1-0-0-2, B. Thill 8-0-1-21, C. Kahl 5-2-3-13, B. Strenke 8-1-3-23, C. Heffner 2-0-3-4, R. Davis 2-0-4-4, C. Hassel 3-1-0-7, N. Torgerson 1-0-0-2.

THREE-POINTERS BV— J. Reismer 1, B. Sempf 2, L. Knudtson 3; TL— L. Torgerson 3, B. Thill 5, C. Kahl 1, B. Strenke 3.