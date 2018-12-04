WestCAP hosts Holiday Gift Program

The Holiday season is here, and if you’re like us, you’re asking “Where did 2018 go?” As we look forward to gathering with our family and sharing another joyous holiday celebration, there are many who are dreading this season.

We want to lighten the burden felt by so many families right here in our community by once again hosting our Holiday Gift Program. For those of you who don’t already know, we provide gifts to children in the Boyceville, Glenwood City, and Spring Valley school districts.

The Holiday Gift Program is only possible because of the generous donations made by community members. If you would like to open your heart and make a contribution to our 2018 Holiday Gift Program, please do one of the following:

• Be a host location for a tree to hang the children’s tags, or a donation box

• Pick-up a tag for a child(ren) to adopt

• Drop off new unwrapped toys or winter clothing at 525 2nd Street, Glenwood City

• Mail in a monetary donation to PO Box 308, Glenwood City, WI 54013

• Call in and ask how you can help at 800-606-9227 or 715-265-4271

• Email your interest in helping out to westcap@wcap.org