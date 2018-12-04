Pop-up food pantries come to rural Dunn County communities

The Stepping Stones Food Pantry and Feed My People Food Bank are working together to provide a mobile food pantry that will act as a supplemental food source to families and individuals in rural Dunn County who have limited access to a food pantry in their immediate area.

“Pop-Up” pantries will be offered on the first and third Thursday of each month at the following locations and times:

• Sand Creek Arts Building (E9311 County Road I) from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

• Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.) from 2-3 p.m.

Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.