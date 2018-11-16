Colfax Health and Rehab – 11-21-2018

News for the week of November 11th to the 17th:

Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center invites you to honor or remember your loved ones by purchasing a Light on our Christmas Star. The names of the loved ones you wish to recognize will be read at our Love Light Program 30 on December 5th at 1:30 and will also be published in the Colfax Messenger during the holiday season.

You may pick up the form anytime at the front desk of our facility, or you may use the form published in the Colfax Messenger. Form and money can be dropped off or mailed to us at 110 Park Drive any time before December 1st. As always, we appreciate the Colfax communities continuing support.

Monday morning craft group met in the Square as we continued work on our Christmas Crafts. Everyone enjoys this time together as we enjoy visiting while we work. Our annual Veteran’s Day Program was held in the afternoon. It was a chance for all of us to thank our veterans and honor them for their service. Following the program, we presented veteran Elmer Bjork with the Quilt of Valor which was designed and made by the Quilting group here at Colfax Health & Rehab.

On Tuesday morning Brenda led us in exercises. After limbering up, we enjoyed listening to stories of holidays past. Others gathered in the East Lounge for a farm video. The afternoon found our Bingo enthusiasts in the Square. All went away with bags full of treats.

Pastor Walck led us in our Wednesday morning church service. Everyone enjoyed his wonderful message, Residents gathered in the Square in the afternoon for a Sing a Long with Bev Ward. We always look forward her visits as she leads us in an hour of singing our favorite tunes.

On Thursday morning our Green Leaf Crafters gathered in the Square to finish up some of our fleece projects that we have been working on. Meanwhile in the East Dining Room, residents gathered for our weekly volleyball tournament. This activity brings out our competitive side, and all agree it’s a fun way to get some exercise. Our afternoon baking group was led by Penny Ferry. We whipped up a batch of one of our Norwegian favorites, lefse. There is nothing better than a piece hot off the griddle with melted butter and sugar.

Friday morning was time for our weekly Gospel sing along. Kathy and Bruce take time from their busy schedules to help us out as they accompany us on the piano and guitar. The afternoon found us back in the Square for an hour of dime bingo.

In October the residents prepare leaves that have a space on them for residents, visitors and families to write on and tell what they are truly thankful for. If you stop by for a visit, make sure and grab a leaf, fill it out and add it to the leaves that already adorn the tree.

We are looking forward to next week and it will be a busy one! Not only the Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Sky will be here to entertain us and we end the week with our Annual Craft and Vender Sale.

Until next week, I leave you with this quote: “Thanksgiving is not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them.” From all of us at Colfax Health and Rehab, have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving holiday.

Until next week,

Barb Stobb, Activity Director