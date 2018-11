2018 COLFAX Middle School cross country teams. Front row (L to R): Ansley Olson, Molly Heidorn, Jordyn Bowe, Jaycey Bowe and Kaysen Goodell. Back row (L to R): Ashton Yarrington, Logan Swartz, Theo Hovde, Clark Taylor and Tristan Larson. Missing is Meadow Keltner. —photo by Shawn DeWitt