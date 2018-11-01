Colfax celebrates Halloween Monster Bash II

COSTUME PARADE — Children who attended the Halloween Monster Bash II at the Colfax Municipal Building Saturday, October 27, walked across the stage in the auditorium prior to the audience voting for their favorites in a variety of categories. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
MONSTER COOKIES — Youngsters who attended the Halloween Monster Bash II at the Colfax Public Library Saturday, October 27, were able to decorate rolled out sugar cookies as part of the activities at the Halloween party. Jolene Albricht, Youth Services Librarian, and her mother, Elaine Sundby, baked the cookies for the Monster Bash. The cookie decorating station was in the village clerk’s office. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
RAGGEDY ANN — Wherever she went at the Halloween Monster Bash II in the Colfax Municipal Building on Saturday, October 27, Raggedy Ann — also known as one-and-a-half-year-old Emily Aspen, the daughter of Wade and Candice Aspen of Colfax — made quite an impression. Emily won in the “cutest costume” category of the costume contest. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
LOOK-ALIKES — Jolene Albricht, Youth Services Librarian at the Colfax Public Library, dressed as the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz at the Halloween Monster Bash II on Saturday, October 27. This young lady was dressed as a miniature scarecrow. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph