Dunn County sheriff, 67th Assembly, 23rd Senate and statewide and congressional races on the November 6 ballot

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The November 6 election will feature a variety of races for Dunn County sheriff, the 67th Assembly District, the 23rd Senate District as well as United States Senate and Representative in Congress and statewide races for governor, attorney general, and state treasurer.

Dunn County sheriff

The election for Dunn County sheriff includes two candidates on the ballot: Kevin Bygd (Republican) and Rodney Dicus (Democratic).

Both Bygd and Dicus have worked for the Dunn County sheriff’s department for many years.

Bygd, a Boyceville resident, has worked for the Dunn County sheriff’s department for 29 years and is the captain of field services. He grew up in Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1988. His father grew up in the Town of New Haven, and his mother grew up in the Town of Sheridan. Bygd and his wife have been married for for 21 years and have three daughters.

During his time at the sheriff’s department, Bygd has worked as a jailer, dispatcher, patrol deputy and as a firearms instructor. He became captain of field services in 2013.

Bygd is third in command at the sheriff’s department behind the sheriff and the chief deputy. Bygd also serves as an ALICE instructor (alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate) to teach people how to deal with an active shooter situation, and he is chair of the county’s school safety committee, which includes all of the school district administrators in the county and other law enforcement officials.

Dicus, an Elk Mound resident, has worked for the Dunn County sheriff’s department for 32 years, and is an investigator, primarily in the area of child protection. He grew up on a farm near Ladysmith and was the fifth of eight children in the family.

Dicus earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Mt. Senario College. Dicus and his wife have two adult children, one of whom is a speech therapist and the other is a student at UW-Stout. He became a dispatcher for Dunn County in 1986 and a few years later became a patrol deputy. He has been an investigator for the sheriff’s department for more than 10 years and is the department’s DARE instructor (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) in the county’s school districts.

Clerk of Courts

Katie M. Schalley (Republican), the incumbent Clerk of Courts in Dunn County, is the only candidate on the November 6 ballot for Clerk of Courts.

There is no Democratic candidate for Clerk of Courts, although voters can write in a candidate if they choose.

67th Assembly District

Two candidates are on the ballot for representative of the state’s 67th Assembly District.

Incumbent Republican Representative Rob Summerfield is from Bloomer. He was first elected as representative of the 67th Assembly District in 2016.

He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1998 and earned a degree in Business Administration from UW-Stout in 2002. For more than 10 years, he has helped run the family business, Two Acres Supper Club, and also is a co-owner of Chippewa Valley Land Title and helps run and manage Bloomer Bowl.

Wren Keturi is the Democratic candidate on the November 6 ballot.

Keturi grew up in a small town along the Illinois River. She graduated from UW-Madison with an undergraduate degree and also obtained a master’s degree in Public Health.

Keturi lives in Chippewa Falls and works as an advocate for educators, students and women.

The 67th Assembly District covers the Towns of Colfax, Elk Mound, Grant, Hay River, Otter Creek, Red Cedar, Sand Creek, Sheridan, Sherman, Spring Brook, Tainter and Wilson; the Villages of Colfax, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Wheeler; and parts of Barron and Chippewa Counties.

23rd Senate District

Two candidates are on the ballot for state Senator in the 23rd Senate District.

Kathy Bernier, Republican candidate, is a resident of Chippewa Falls and is currently serving as the representative for the 68th Assembly District. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1974 and earned an undergraduate degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1998.

She was elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and served as the Chippewa County clerk from 1999 to 2011 and was a trustee on the Lake Hallie Village Board from 2007 to 2011 and in 2015-2016.

Chris Kapsner is the Democratic candidate on the November 6 ballot.

Dr. Kapsner is an emergency physician and is a leading member of a group of doctors who provide emergency services to hospitals in western Wisconsin, Minneapolis and St. Paul and also works as the medical director for a major hospital.

He and his wife, Molly, live on a farm in the Town of Sheridan where they raised their four children. One daughter attends high school in Boyceville, one son will be starting college this fall, another son serves in the United States Army and another daughter is a student at UW-Madison.

The 23rd Senate District includes state Assembly Districts 67, 68 and 69.

The 67th Assembly District covers the Towns of Colfax, Elk Mound, Grant, Hay River, Otter Creek, Red Cedar, Sand Creek, Sheridan, Sherman, Spring Brook, Tainter and Wilson; the Villages of Colfax, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Wheeler; and parts of Barron and all of Chippewa County except Boyd, Stanley, Lake Hallie, and the Towns of Hallie, Lafayette, Siegel, and Edson, which are in the 68th Assembly District.

In addition to parts of Chippewa County, the 68th Assembly District also includes parts of Eau Claire County, Clark County, Trempealeau County and Jackson County.

The 69th Assembly District includes parts of Clark County, Wood County and Marathon County.

U.S. Senator

Two candidates will appear on the November 6 ballot for United States Senator.

Leah Vukmir is the Republican candidate.

Vukmir currently serves as the state Senator for the 5th Senate District, which includes Brookfield, Elm Grove, New Berlin, Wauwatosa and West Allis. She serves as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and also sits on the Joint Finance Committee and the Education Committee.

Vukmir previously served four terms in the state Assembly. She earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from Marquette University and a graduate degree from UW-Madison.

Tammy Baldwin, the incumbent Democratic United States Senator, also is on the ballot November 6.

Baldwin was elected to serve as representative for the state’s 78th Assembly District in 1992 and served three terms. In 1998, she was elected as representative to the 2nd Congressional District and served seven terms in the United States House of Representatives.

Baldwin was elected to her first term in the U.S. Senate in 2012 and was the first woman from Wisconsin to serve in the United States Senate. She had a double major in mathematics and political science at Smith College, and in 1989, she earned a law degree from UW-Madison.

U.S. Representative

Two candidates will appear on the November 6 ballot for representative of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Steve Toft of Osseo is the Republican candidate for U.S. Representative of District 3.

Toft was born and raised on a farm in west central Wisconsin, graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School, attended UW-Eau Claire and then enlisted in the United States Army where he served for 32 years. In the Army, Toft worked his way from private to colonel.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Ron Kind is the Democratic candidate on the ballot.

Kind is a native of LaCrosse and has represented Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997.

Kind is a graduate of LaCrosse Logan High School and earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University. He earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District includes the counties of Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, LaCrosse, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Governor

Candidates in the November 6 election for governor and lieutenant governor in Wisconsin include Republican incumbents Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch.

The Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.

Libertarian candidates are Phillip Anderson and Patrick Baird.

Wisconsin Green Party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are Michael J. White and Tiffany Anderson.

Independent Party candidates are Maggie Turnbull and Wil Losch.

The Wisconsin Party candidate for governor is Arnie Enz.

The ballot does not include a candidate for lieutenant governor for the Wisconsin Party.

Attorney general

Three candidates will appear on the ballot for state attorney general.

Incumbent Brad Schimel is the Republican candidate for attorney general.

The Democratic candidate is Josh Kaul.

Terry Larson will appear on the November 6 ballot for state attorney general as the Constitution Party candidate.

Secretary of state

Two candidates will appear on the November 6 ballot for secretary of state in Wisconsin.

Jay Schroeder will be the Republican candidate for secretary of state.

Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette will be the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.

State treasurer

Three candidates will appear on the ballot for state treasurer.

The incumbent state treasurer, Republican Matt Adamczyk, will not appear on the ballot November 6.

Travis Hartwig will be the Republican candidate for state treasurer.

The Democratic candidate will be Sarah Godlewski.

