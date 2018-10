The Merry Mixers senior citizens will hold their regular meeting on November 1 at 2 p.m. at the Grapevine Senior Center on Main Street in Colfax.

The program will be presented by Homer Madison from Commercial Testing of Colfax. He will explain the services they provide for our town and vicinity.

Lunch will be served by Kathy Tape and Marie Swartz.

Everyone is welcome to attend our activities!