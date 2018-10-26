Colfax Health and Rehab – 10-31-2018

News for the week of October 21st to October 27th:

We began the week with music by Dan Korn in the East Dining Room on Sunday afternoon. Residents enjoyed listening to his music that brought us back in time to the 60’s and 70’s.

[emember_protected] Monday morning found the Green Leaf Crafters finishing up our leaves that will adorn our Thankful Tree. While we worked we talked about projects we would like to do next. We decided on Paper Twist Angels and popsicle stick reindeer. After craft group we readied the Square for our monthly Green Leaf Café. With table cloths and menus in place the room looked like a small town pub. As the residents gathered, waitresses Loretta and Barb took orders and served up drinks. Everyone enjoyed visiting while Chef Andy and Allie prepared their food, fresh off the grill and hot out of the deep fryer. This month’s special was Sauerkraut Soup. All agreed everything tasted great!

Tuesday mornings’ activity group went a little crazy! Gather up residents, add instruments and a karaoke machine, and watch out! More joined in when they heard the music and laughter. The afternoon found our Bingo enthusiasts in the Square. All went away with bags full of treats. Volunteers Michelle, Patty and Eileen always make sure this fun hour runs smoothly. Just before supper we were blessed to have Jordan Herrick spend time with us. Not only does he bring an inspiring message, but also sings some of our favorite hymns.

Wednesday morning, Pastor Koch led us in our Wednesday morning church service. We enjoyed her inspiring message, and also singing along to our favorite hymns as she accompanies us on the guitar. In the afternoon residents gathered for our monthly black out bingo. We played four rounds, which meant four residents went away winners and split a pot of over forty dollars. Not quite as big as the current Mega Millions, but they were happy. Those that left empty handed said they can’t wait to play again next month as perhaps it will be their turn to win.

Thursday morning, residents gathered in the East Dining Room for our weekly volleyball tournament. This activity brings out our competitive side, and all agree it’s a fun way to get some exercise. Make it, Bake it, and Enjoy was the theme for our afternoon cooking group. This time we mixed up some pumpkin bread. When it was done, we enjoyed it with a fresh cup of coffee. What a delicious treat on a cool fall day.

Friday morning found many in the Square for our weekly Gospel Sing a Long. Residents enjoyed singing along as Kathy leads us on the piano and Bruce on guitar. Friday afternoon Dime Bingo was played in the Square. Everyone went away with a little more jingle in their pocket.

Saturday afternoon found the residents doing a little gambling as we played Prize Plinko. Everyone has a good time and the winners go away with some tasty treats.

Plans are being made for a Spooktackular Halloween here at the Big Yellow House. We invite all trick or treaters to stop by for a visit and gobble up some delicious Halloween treats. Residents will be in the front lobby from 4 pm to 6 pm to greet all the ghosts and goblins. Come in and warm up with some delicious hot chocolate!

If you are interested in seeing what goes on at the Big Yellow House you can go to our web site, Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center or like us on Facebook where pictures happenings, the activity schedule and menu for the week are posted.

