State driver licenses and IDs are the most common forms of proof of identity to show at the polls

Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common forms of photo ID to show at the polls. There is no separate “voter ID.” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in the Wisconsin state election on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV, confirm hours and check wait times (wisconsindmv.gov/centers).