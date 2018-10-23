Bulldogs volleyball season ends with loss to Ladysmith

By Amber Hayden

LADYSMITH — Boyceville’s volleyball 2018 season came to an end last Tuesday evening, October 16, with a three-set loss to the Heart O’ North Ladysmith Lumberjills in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 Regional Tournament.

The 12-seeded Bulldogs kept all three sets close in a hard fought battle with the fifth-ranked Lumberjills, but Ladysmith managed to best the Bulldogs in a clean sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17.

“I was proud of how well we played with Ladysmith,” stated head coach Keri Peterson, “to be a 12 seed and compete with a five seed the way we did was great.”

Jaida Peterson and Emma Bygd took it to the net for six kills a piece against the Lumberjills, Hannah Johnson tacked on four kills and Tyra Kostman contributed three more.

Peterson and Bygd set themselves well from the back row with nine digs between the pair, Alyx Bloom added in four digs and Johnson and Amber Retzloff each dug in for three a piece.

“We were so close to winning the first two sets,” Peterson explained, “Losing by three points each set was disappointing, but we battled until the end with them.”

The Bulldogs put up 19 assists against Ladysmith with Amber Retzloff leading the way with ten, Emma Ouellette tacked on seven and Jaida Peterson and Tyra Kostman each had one assist a piece.

Boyceville had consistent serving against the Lumberjills with Kady Grambow and Hannah Johnson each getting two aces during the three set match up.

“Ladysmith gave us plenty of free balls that we were able to pass to target, but we made too many hitting errors as a team. Eliminating those would have made the difference for us,” Bulldog’s coach Peterson explained. “Our seniors have been wonderful to coach and we’ll miss their leadership next year.”

The Bulldogs finished their 2018 campaign in sixth place in the Dunn-St. Croix conference with a 3-5 record and were 8-17 overall.