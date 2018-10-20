THREE-PEAT: Glenwood City girls capture third straight WIAA D3 Cross Country Sectional championship

BOYCEVILLE — It a three-peat!

What some had predicted and others hoped for came to fruition just past noon Saturday, October 20 when the Glenwood City girls’ squad won its third consecutive WIAA Division 3 cross country sectional championship at a familiar venue.

The Lady Hilltoppers bested 21 other schools, eight of which had full squads of five runners or more, on the Tiffany Creek Elementary course at the Boyceville Sectional Saturday scoring a low tally of 40 points to fend off runner-up Chippewa Falls McDonell Central who finished 23 points back with a 63. The pair earned the two team qualifying berths for next Saturday’s State Championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

The win was not only the Topper gals fourth sectional crown in five years but its fifth consecutive season that the team has earned a spot in the state meet.

“It never gets old,” said a happy but relieved Toppers’ head coach Matthew Schutz of the sectional win. “But it does get more nerve wrecking.”

The top four Glenwood City girls finished in the top 16 and all seven varsity runners finished 35th or better in the 80-competitor field at Boyceville.

As she has done most of the season, freshman runner Bella Simmons topped the Glenwood City girls’ efforts with a third-place overall finish. She completed the 5,000 meter course in 20:48.4 in cold (mid-30s) and extremely windy conditions. Just over a half minute later, junior Isabella Williams crossed the finish line in 21:22.1 to take seventh. Junior Emily Bethell and freshman Kendall Schutz were the next Toppers to come in taking 15th and 16th respectively with times of 22:16.2 and 22:19.5. Another GC freshman, Samantha Peterson, rounded out the team scoring finishing in 21st place in 22:52.1. Sophomore Gabrielle Moede, who has been running with shin splints for much of the season, gave a gutty performance to finish 27th (23:24.7) and foreign exchange student Azra Ibrahimagic, who was the seventh and final Toppers’ competitor to finish, came in 35th (24:02.9).

Lana Blumer, a Chetek-Weyerhaeuser freshman, set a new course record of 19:55.1 to win the individual sectional title by more than 46 second over runner-up and senior Carlolyn Shult of Augusta who finished the race in 20:41.4. Those two along with seniors Anna Klein of St. Croix Falls and Orianna Lebal of Lake Holcombe and Clear Lake junior Natalie Kreier earned individual state berths.

On the boys side, Glenwood City finished tenth with 252 points and were led by juniors Jabin Hojem and Elijah Simmons who ran to 29th and 46th place finishes in a field of 111 runners.

Sophomore Nathan Corr of Boyceville was the area’s only other runner to earn state qualifying berth for his performance Saturday. Corr, who helped the Bulldogs boys take seventh (161) along with junior Steven Rasmussen’s 18th place showing, finished eight to earn one of the five individual state berths in the boys’s competition. He ran a 18:03.9.

Trevor Lamirande of St. Croix Falls (17:25.7) and Owen-Withee senior Jacob Seidel (17:34.4) were the top two place winners for the boys while Chippewa Falls McDonell Central won the boys’ team title with 36 points and Clear Lake came in second with 101 points.

The other individual state qualifiers for the boys were juniorsAaron Dorf of August and Andrew Schlitz of Eau Claire Regis.