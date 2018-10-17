Receives Farm Bureau Award – The St. Croix County Farm Bureau has chosen Dennis Hurtis of Glenwood City for their Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award to honor him for all the work he does for the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. According to the news release from the Farm Bureau, Hurtis is the go-to-man at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City, and he is well known in the area. Besides his many hours of service at the fairgrounds, Hurtis is the commander for the American Legion in New Richmond and serves on the honor guard. —photo by Carlton DeWitt