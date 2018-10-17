Colfax suffers season-ending FB loss to Spring Valley

By Amber Hayden

COLFAX — The Vikings football team took to the gridiron last Friday evening, October 12 for the final time this season hosting the Spring Valley Cardinals at Colfax’s LP Bjurquist Athletic Complex.

In the end, the Cardinals’ bested the Vikings putting up 35 points in the first half alone including 28 in the second quarter as it went on to win the Dunn-St. Croix and regular season finale 42-8 and earn themselves a share of the conference championship with Elk Mound and Mondovi.

While Spring Valley heads into the WIAA playoffs, Colfax, who began the season 3-1, finished the year 1-5 in conference play and 3-5 overall to miss tournament play for a fourth consecutive year.

Before the start of the game the fans and staff thanked the senior class players for their dedication to the Vikings’ program.

“The senior class will be greatly missed,” explained head coach DeMoe, “this class had a few players who have been three year starters and led our team to our early success this year.”

The Vikings took to the offense first during the Friday night game, with Hunter Rebak returning the ball to Colfax’s own 35 yard line.

Noah Albricht’s first two passes of the game found his targets down field in Dalton Schotter and Ed Hydukovich for a total of 14 yards, but Colfax would end the drive punting the ball back to Spring Valley.

“We struggled with the outside option attack,” stated coach DeMoe, “they run their offense very well and we didn’t have the answer.”

Aaron Borgerding of Spring Valley would score the first points of the game after a successful drive into the end zone and a good kick of the foot to bring it to 7-0.

The Spring Valley kick off found it’s way to the end zone giving the Vikings a second chance at the 20 yard line of Viking territory.

Colfax moved the ball to the 42 yard line of Spring Valley, a fourth and two was unsuccessful when Noah Albricht was sacked by Lance McMurrin with two minutes left in the first quarter.

“Our offense is based on a sustainable running game to open up the pass, when we can run the ball it opens our playbook up so much more,” stated DeMoe.

Nathan Fesenmaier found his way to the end zone off of a one yard ramble and a successful kick from Borgerding brought the Cardinals up 14-0 with only 20 seconds ticked off the game clock.

Mitch Harmon tried to get the rushing game going for Colfax but was sacked after gaining a single yard, Harmon went on to finish his night with 38 yards rushing and a 20 yard pass to Trey Hovde late in the fourth quarter.

Two incomplete passes to Ed Hydukovich resulted in Colfax turning the ball over on downs at the 46 yard line.

Spring Valley put up another touchdown on the following drive by way of a three yard reception to Josh Hannack but an unsuccessful kick gave the Cardinals a 20-0 lead over the Vikings.

During the kick off return Dalton Schotter fumbled the ball, resulting in Spring Valley player Carter Deppa running to the 10 yard line and then a pass to Kurtis Kerr for another Cardinal touchdown and successful kick making it 27-0.

Another fumble by Colfax at the three yard line resulted in a touchdown by Nathan Fesenmaier and a run by Dylan Bosshart. Fesenmaier scored one last time for the Cardinals in the third quarter and Borgerding made one last kick through the uprights to give Spring Valley a 42-0 lead.

Junior running back Mitch Harmon took a chance to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter to teammate Trey Hovde to score the only touchdown for Colfax, Dalton Schotter found his way to the end zone for the extra two points making it 8-42.

Harmon finished with eight tackles Friday night, Jackson Hellmann added in seven tackles and Dalton Schotter contributed two tackles and one interception against Spring Valley.

First

Quarter

SV rushing TD by A. Borgerding (kick good) 6:16

Second

Quarter

SV 1 yard rushing TD by N. Fesenmaier (kick good) 11:40

SV 3 yard reception TD by J. Hannack (kick fail) 7:10

SV 2 yard reception TD by D. Kerr (kick good) 6:16

SV 3 yard rushing TD by N. Fesenmaier (run good) 1:10

Third

Quarter

SV 13 yard rushing TD by N. Fesenmaier (kick good) 2:48

Fourth

Quarter

C 20 yard reception TD by T. Hovde (run good) 2:47

INDIVIDUAL

STATISTICS

Passing

(att-comp-yds-int):

(SV) (5-3-10-2) N. Stans 2-1-5-0, A. Borgerding 3-2-5-1; C (21-12-71-1) N. Albricht 19-11-51-1, M. Harmon 2-1-20-0.

Rushing

(att-yds):

(SV) (28-217) B. Wolf 1-21, N. Stans 6-7, D. Bosshart 3-36, A. Borgerding 6-40, M. Schmitt 2-3, B. Bednarek 4-4, N. Fesenmaier 15-104, S. Mikla 1-2; (C) (21-70) M. Harmon 10-38, T. Hovde 3-3, N. Albricht 2- -7, D. Schotter 5-17, J. Artist 1-19.

Receiving

(rec-yds):

(SV) (3-10) J. Hannack 1-3, M. Schmitt 1-5, D. Kerr 1-2; (C) (11-67) T. Hovde 5-34, E. Hydukovich 1-9, J. Hellmann 4-18, C. Kiekhafer 1-6.