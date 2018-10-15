DeMoe named Academic All-State honoree

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) is pleased to announce that Abby DeMoe of Colfax High School is an Academic All-State honoree for the recently concluded 2018 girls’ golf season, receiving a designation of High Honors.

[emember_protected] Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are at least a sophomore in high school. Abby is a student-athlete who serves as a great example to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive.

The coaches association is proud to announce that 319 girls from 96 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. In fact, the average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.794.

The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.

Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA is also acknowledged. The girls’ team award will be announced in March, 2019. [/emember_protected]