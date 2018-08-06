State Primary Election is August 14

The Wisconsin State Primary election is on Tuesday, August 14 and is a partisan primary election where you must chose one party and vote only in that party. The state ballot lists five parties that have candidates running for state and county offices. The parties are: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Wisconsin Green and Constitution.

The winner of each contest will move on to the General Election set for November 6th.

State Offices

The four-year terms on Wisconsin State office holders are up for election in November and the primary offers voters a chance to choose their candidate for each office. On the Republican ballot, incumbent governor, Scott Walker is being challenged by Republican Robert Meyer. Rebecca Kleefisch is unopposed for another term as Lieutenant Governor.

On the Republican ticket current Attorney General Brad Schimel is running unopposed for Attorney General. For Secretary of State Jay Schroeder and Spencer Zimmerman are seeking voter approval for the November ballot, as are Travis Hartwig and Jill Millies for State Treasurer.

Five Republicans are asking voters to choose them to oppose Tammy Baldwin in November as United States Senator. They are: George C. Lucia, Leah Vukmir, Griffin Jones, Kevin Nicholson and Charles Barman.

For the Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of St. Croix County incumbent Sean Duff is running unopposed as is Rob Stafsholt for the District 29 Representative to the Assembly.

On the Democratic ballot, ten people are asking voters to support their run to be Governor of the State of Wisconsin., They are: Andy Gronik, Matt Flynn, Tony Evers, Josh Pade, Mike McCabe, Marion Mitchell, Kelda Helen Roys, Paul R. Soglin, Kathleen Vinehout and Dana Wachs.

The Lieutenant Governor candidates on the Democratic ticket are: Kurt J. Kober and Mandela Barnes. For Secretary of State, incumbent, Arvina Martin is challenging Doug La Follette.

On the Democratic ballot, Margaret Engebretson and Brian Ewert are seeking voter approval to challenge Sean Duffy for the Seventh District seat in Congress. John Rocco Calabrese is unopposed for the District 29 assembly seat.

On the Libertarian Party ticket there is no contest. Here Phillip Anderson is seeking the governor’s seat. Patrick Baird is running for Lieutenant Governor and Brian Corriea for 29th District Assembly seat, and in the Wisconsin Green Party, Michael J. White is running for Governor and Tiffany Anderson is seeking the nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

St. Croix County

One contest has developed for Sheriff of St. Croix County. Scott Knudson, who was appointed to the office by Governor Walker, is being challenged by Steven Mael. The only other ballot for the county is for Clerk of the Circuit Court and Kristi L. Severson is the Republican candidate.

In the Town of Forest, which is in the 26th State Senate district, James Bolen is the Republican candidate for Senator, while Janet Bewley is Democratic candidate and in the 75th Assembly District, where Romaine Robert Quinn is the Republican candidate for Assembly and Ali Holzman is the Democratic candidate.

Dunn County

In Dunn County, five people are seeking the Sheriff’s office and they are Adam W. Zukowski, Kevin Bygd, and Jacob T. Ohman on the Republican ticket and Rodney J. Dicus and Randy Knaack on the Democratic ticket.

In Dunn County, five people are seeking the Sheriff's office and they are Adam W. Zukowski, Kevin Bygd, and Jacob T. Ohman on the Republican ticket and Rodney J. Dicus and Randy Knaack on the Democratic ticket.