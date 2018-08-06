Dunn County Fair small animal auction raises $5,575 for Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The small animal auction at the Dunn County Fair July 28 raised $5,575 for the Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit coming up on August 11.

The money was raised from the sale of eight poultry lots made up of turkeys and white leghorn chickens.

On the auction bill, three lots originally were designated to go to the diabetes benefit and were donated by Kyah Quast, Kamdon Quast and Jack Steinmeyer.

Kyah and Kamdon are both from Colfax and are members of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club. Jack, whose sister Gracie was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was a small child, is from Menomonie.

Kyah Quast’s three-month old white leghorn cockerel sold for $700 to Red Cedar Chiropractic.

Kamdon Quast’s three-month old white leghorn cockerel sold for $550 to Bremer Bank.

Jack Steinmeyer’s young hen bronze turkey sold for $1,000 to Red Cedar Chiropractic.

Kamdon Quast, who graduated from Colfax High School in 2017, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes several years ago.

Cammie Johnson was the daughter of Mark Johnson, owner of the Zanzibar Restaurant and Pub in Menomonie, and Lori Johnson of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Cammie was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes when she was ten years old, and she died of diabetes complications just five days before her 21st birthday.

Money raised by the Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit helps youngsters with Type I diabetes go to summer camp, where all of the counselors also have Type I diabetes, and helps families pay for medical supplies needed to treat Type I diabetes.

The three lots donated to the Cammie Johnson Diabetes Benefit were sold at the end of the auction.

Lots put up for auction sold by Gracie Steinmeyer, Sam Steinmeyer and Jack Steinmeyer also were donated to the Cammie Johnson Diabetes Benefit after the auction was finished.

Gracie sold her young hen white turkey for $850 and her young tom bronze turkey for $625.

Sam sold his young hen white turkey for $850 and his young tom white turkey for $500.

Jack sold his young tom bronze turkey for $500.

All together, the small animal auction generated $6,460 in sales, of which $5,575 was donated to the Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit.

Lee Real Estate and Auction Service auctioned off the poultry and rabbits.

Travis Lee, the auctioneer, said the small animal auction was the most successful small animal auction to date at the Dunn County Fair.

The Tenth Annual Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit will be held Saturday, August 11, at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie.

The benefit will include a silent auction, food and a live performance from “R-Factor.”

At the 2017 small animal auction, it was reported the Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes Benefit had distributed more than $41,000 in scholarships to area high school students planning to go to nursing school or medical school.