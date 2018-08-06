2018 Dunn County Fair Results are in

Listed below are the results from the 2018 Dunn County Fair:

[emember_protected]

ANIMAL AND VETERINARY SCIENCE

Satina Chilson, Connorsville Comets: Animal science – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Shiann Wagner, Connorsville Comets: Small interest animals – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Shiann Wagner, Connorsville Comets: Small interest animals – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence

BEEF

Kittrick Singerhouse, Little Elk Creek: Angus, Reserve Champion Female; Kolyn Wolf, Willing Workers: Angus, Champion; Erica Kinnard, Willing Workers: Any other breed, Reserve Champion Female; Kolyn Wolf, Willing Workers: Any other breed, Champion; Rachel Gray, Willing Workers: Beef carcass, Reserve Champion Female; Kittrick Singerhouse, Little Elk Creek: Beef carcass, Grand Champion Market Steer, Grand Champion; Samuel Steinmeyer, Willing Workers: Beef showmanship, Beginner Showmanship; Kendall Rudiger, Cedarlings: Beef showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship; Erica Kinnard, Willing Workers: Beef showmanship, Senior Showmanship; Erica Kinnard, Willing Workers: Crossbred, Reserve Champion Bull Calf; Carter Lee, Menomonie FFA: Crossbred, Champion; Delan Keyes, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Crossbred, Reserve Champion Bull Calf; Kolyn Wolf: Crossbred, Reserve Champion Bull Calf, Champion; Sarah Stainer, Willing Workers: Crossbreds, Grand Champion; Samuel Steinmeyer, Willing Workers: Crossbreds, Champion Female; Kendall Rudiger, Cedarlings: Crossbreds, Reserve Champion Female; Reed Styer, Willing Workers: Dairy, Champion; Alexzandra Kruschke, Little Elk Creek: Feeder calf, Champion; Reagan Singerhouse, Little Elk Creek: Hereford, Reserve Champion Bull Calf; Erica Kinnard, Willing Workers: Hereford, Champion Female; Ally Lamb, Little Elk Creek: Hereford, Reserve Champion Female; Carter Lee, Menomonie FFA: Limousin, Champion Female; Delan Keyes, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Simmental, Champion Female; Madison Moses, Little Elk Creek: Single breed, Reserve Champion Female; Kendall Rudiger, Cedarlings: Single breed, Champion, Grand Champion Market Steer

CATS

Satina Chilson, Connorsville Comets: Cat, Grand Champion; Ashlyn Strand, Rock Falls Rockets: Cat Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship; Meghan Prochnow, Cedarlings: Cat Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship; Hannah Ullom, Willing Workers: Cat Showmanship, Senior Showmanship; Shiann Wagner, Connorsville Comets: Kitten, Champion

CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Emma Weiss, Missouri Valley: Grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence

CLUB BOOTHS

Ideal 4-H Club, Ideal: Booth, Award of Excellence

CULTURAL ARTS

Tessa McGovern, Ideal: Arts and crafts – grades 7-8, Award of Excellence; Kendra Larson, Millroad Rockets: Arts and crafts – grades 9 & up, Award of Excellence; Emma McGovern, Ideal: Arts and crafts – grades 9 & up, Award of Excellence; Kendra Larson, Millroad Rockets: Arts and crafts – grades 9 & up, Award of Excellence; Elena Rixen, Menomin Helping Hands: Drawing and painting – grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; Makayla Nelson, Hay River Helpers: Drawing and painting – grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; Clara Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Drawing and painting – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Clara Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Drawing and painting – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Sarah Stoveren, Connorsville Comets: Duct tape, Award of Excellence; Samantha Stoveren, Connorsville Comets: Leathercraft – grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; Abbygail Schlough, Connorsville Comets: Leathercraft – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Kendra Larson, Millroad Rockets: Pottery – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence

DAIRY

Mariyah Creaser, Willing Workers: Brown Swiss, Grand Champion Registered Female, Champion Registered Junior Female; Zachary Evenson, Willing Workers: Holstein, Reserve Champion Registered Junior Female; Benjamin Styer, Willing Workers: Holstein, Champion Registered Junior Female; Frederick Ullom, Willing Workers: Holstein, Reserve Champion Registered Senior Female; Benjamin Styer, Willing Workers: Holstein, Champion Registered Senior Female, Grand Champion Registered Female; Olivia Breidung, Missouri Valley: Holstein, Reserve Champion Grade Junior Female; Bailey Gilbertson, Elk Meadow: Holstein, Champion Grade Junior Female; Kaleb Gilbertson, Elk Meadow: Holstein, Champion Grade Senior Female, Grand Champion Grade Female; Zachary Evenson, Willing Workers: Jersey, Champion Registered Junior Female, Junior Supreme Grand Champion; Abigail Powers, Little Elk Creek: Jersey, Reserve Champion Registered Junior Female; Hannah Ullom, Willing Workers: Jersey, Champion Registered Senior Female, Grand Champion Registered Female; Iris Eckert, Ideal: Jersey, Reserve Champion Grade Junior Female; Mitchell Quilling, Little Elk Creek: Jersey, Champion Grade Senior Female, Grand Champion Grade Female

DEMONSTRATION, COMMUNICATION, WRITING

Kate Westphal, Elk Meadow: Creative writing – grades 9 & up, Award of Excellence

DOGS

Olivia Strand, Rock Falls Rockets: Agility, Champion; Isabella Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Agility, Champion; Jack Powers, Little Elk Creek: Agility, Champion; Treyton Solberg, Cedarlings: Dog Obedience, Champion; Lydia Leach, Willing Workers: Dog Obedience, Champion; Clara Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Dog Obedience, Champion; Harvest Johnson, Little Elk Creek: Dog Obedience, Champion; Courtney Solberg, Cedarlings: Dog Obedience, Champion; Ashlyn Strand, Rock Falls Rockets: Dog Showmanship, Champion; Isabella Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Dog Showmanship, Champion; Clara Kaufmann, Knapp Valley 4-Hers: Dog Showmanship, Champion; Jennifer Hakes, Ideal: Rally Obedience, Champion

EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL

RELATED PROJECTS

Olivia Breidung, Missouri Valley: Individual student – grades 7-9, Award of Excellence

FOODS AND NUTRITION

Allison McMahon, Missouri Valley: Dehydrating, Award of Excellence; Amanda Holzhueter, Little Elk Creek: Foods & Nutrition 2 – grades 5-6, Award of Excellence; Kaitlyn Scharlau, Colfax Comets: Foods & Nutrition 3 – grades 7-9, Award of Excellence; Ashley Quilling, Elk Meadow: Foods & Nutrition 4 – grades 10 & up, Award of Excellence

GOATS

Cole Smiskey, Little Elk Creek: Breeding Meat Goats, Reserve Champion; David Smiskey, Little Elk Creek: Breeding Meat Goats, Champion, Grand Champion; Logan Berg, Boyceville FFA: Dairy Goats, Reserve Champion; Logan Berg, Boyceville FFA: Dairy Goats, Champion; Logan Berg, Boyceville FFA: Dairy Goats, Reserve Champion; Logan Berg, Boyceville FFA: Dairy Goats, Champion, Grand Champion; Cole Smiskey, Little Elk Creek: Goat Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship; Rylynn Yoder, Willing Workers: Goat Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship; Logan Berg, Boyceville FFA: Goat Showmanship, Senior Showmanship; Cole Smiskey, Little Elk Creek: Market Meat Goats, Reserve Champion; David Smiskey, Little Elk Creek: Market Meat Goats, Champion, Grand Champion; Kaitlynn Wente, Menomonie FFA: Non-Dairy Goats, Champion; Kaitlynn Wente, Menomonie FFA: Non-Dairy Goats, Reserve Champion

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Destiny Haldeman, Cedarlings: Home environment 3 – grades 10 & up, Award of Excellence

HORSE AND PONIES

Ashlyn Strand, Rock Falls Rockets: Driving, Champion Reinsmanship; Olivia Strand, Rock Falls Rockets: Driving, Reserve Champion Reinsmanship; Camryn Christopherson, Countyliners: Horsemanship/Equitation, Reserve Champion Stock Seat; Kira Prochnow, Cedarlings: Horsemanship/Equitation, Champion Stock Seat; Melody Greenwood, Elk Meadow: Horsemanship/Equitation, Reserve Champion Hunt Saddle Equitation; Kate Westphal, Elk Meadow: Horsemanship/Equitation, Champion Hunt Saddle Equitation; Courtney Solberg, Cedarlings: Showmanship at halter, Champion Showmanship at Halter; Kate Westphal, Elk Meadow: Showmanship at halter, Reserve Champion Showmanship at Halter; Mia Smith, Ideal: Western/English/In-hand Trail, Champion at Trail; Kate Westphal, Elk Meadow: Western/English/In-hand Trail, Reserve Champion at Trail

LLAMAS, ALPACAS &

DOMESTICATED EXOTIC ANIMALS

Trina Pyka, Colfax Comets: Llama public relations, Champion

MECHANICAL SCIENCES

Treylin Thorson, Hay River Helpers: Lego – grades 6-8, Award of Excellence; Drew Smiskey, Elk Meadow: Welding, Award of Excellence

PHOTOGRAPHY

Danielle Zukowski, Willing Workers: Advanced photography – grades 7 & up, Award of Excellence; Chloe Styer, Willing Workers: Animal photos, Award of Excellence; River Soul-Stewart, Cedarlings: Photography, digital, altered or interchangeable lens, grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; River Soul-Stewart, Cedarlings: Photography, digital, altered or interchangeable lens, grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; RaeLinne Renfree Weiss, Cedarlings: Photography, digital, grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; Jed Casper, Hay River Helpers: Photography, digital, grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; River Soul-Stewart, Cedarlings: Photography, digital, grades 4-6, Award of Excellence; Bella Saxton-Jenson, Elk Meadow: Photography, digital, grades 7, Award of Excellence; Mia Smith, Ideal: Photography, digital, grades 7, Award of Excellence; Kate Westphal, Elk Meadow: Photography, digital, grades 7, Award of Excellence

POULTRY

Kamdon Quast, Colfax Comets: Any other poultry not listed – Old Cock, Champion; Kamdon Quast, Colfax Comets: Any other poultry not listed – Old Hen, Reserve Champion; Kyah Quast, Colfax Comets: Bantam Chickens – Hen, Grand Champion; Bryce Maves Maves, Colfax Comets: Bantam Ducks – Drake, Grand Champion; Kyle Deling, Elk Meadow: Bantam Ducks – Hen, Reserve Best of breed; Braden Beyer, Little Elk Creek: Chickens – Cock, Grand Champion; Austin Dressel/Riebe, Colfax Comets: Chickens – Cockerel, Champion; Austin Dressel/Riebe, Colfax Comets: Chickens – Cockerel, Champion; Kaitlynn Wente, Menomonie FFA: Chickens – Hen, Champion; Austin Dressel/Riebe, Colfax Comets: Chickens – Pullet, Champion; Kamdon Quast, Colfax Comets: Market, Champion; Kamdon Quast, Colfax Comets: Pigeons – Old Cock, Champion; Kyle Deling, Elk Meadow: Pigeons – Young Cock, Grand Champion; John Dressel/Riebe, Colfax Comets: Poultry Showmanship, Showmanship 1st

RABBITS

Satina Chilson, Connorsville Comets: Commercial breeds – New Zealand – all, Reserve Champion; Kyle Deling, Elk Meadow: Fancy breeds – Holland Lop, Best of Show; Marcus Wagner, Connorsville Comets: Meat Rabbits, Champion; Shiann Wagner, Connorsville Comets: Meat Rabbits, Reserve Champion; Chloe Renfree Weiss, Cedarlings: Rabbit Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship

SELF DETERMINED AND

YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Grace Hasse, Little Elk Creek: Youth leadership, Award of Excellence

SHEEP

Amanda Maves, Menomin Helping Hands: Columbias, Targhee & Rambouilet, Champion; Amanda Maves, Menomin Helping Hands: Columbias, Targhee & Rambouilet, Reserve Champion; Anne Baier, Elk Meadow: Dorset, Champion; Kinsey Singerhouse, Little Elk Creek: Hampshire, Reserve Champion; Madison Moses, Little Elk Creek: Hampshire, Champion, Grand Champion; Kyah Barnhart, Willing Workers: Market, Grand Champion; Kinsey Singerhouse, Little Elk Creek: Market, Reserve Grand Champion; Isabelle Baier, Elk Meadow: Sheep Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship; Alexzandra Kruschke, Little Elk Creek: Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship; Kaitlynn Wente, Menomonie FFA: Sheep Showmanship, Senior Showmanship; Isabelle Baier, Elk Meadow: Southdown & Cheviot, Champion; Anne Baier, Elk Meadow: Suffolk, Reserve Grand Champion, Reserve Champion; Amanda Maves, Menomin Helping Hands: Suffolk, Champion, Grand Champion; Graciela Gonzalez, Connorsville Comets: Suffolk, Reserve Champion; Kaitlynn Wente, Menomonie FFA: Suffolk, Champion

SWINE

Benjamin Styer, Willing Workers: Market, Champion; Kya Hayden, Little Elk Creek: Market, Reserve Champion; Jack Edwards, Colfax FFA: Market, Champion, Supreme Grand Champion; Zachary Evenson, Willing Workers: Market, Reserve Champion, Reserve Supreme Grand Champion; Mariyah Creaser, Willing Workers: Market, Champion; Mariyah Creaser, Willing Workers: Market, Reserve Champion; Danielle Zukowski: Market, Champion; Chloe Dummer, Elk Meadow: Swine Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship; Brian Styer, Willing Workers: Swine Showmanship, Beginning Showmanship; Abigail Powers, Little Elk Creek: Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship

WOODWORKING

Oliver Lugo, Little Elk Creek: Woodworking 1 – grade 4, Award of Excellence; Charlie Sabelko, Missouri Valley: Woodworking 2 – grades 5-6, Award of Excellence

YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS

Allison Bartlett: Exploring, Award of Excellence; Madilyn Voight, Elk Meadow: Exploring Award of Excellence [/emember_protected]