Tainter Methodist will celebrate 5th annual “Ride Your Tractor to Church” Aug. 5

Tainter United Methodist Church will celebrate the 5th annual “Ride Your Tractor to Church” on Sunday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

The church service will feature special music by Warren Petryk. A potluck dinner will be served immediately following the service, with a tractor and wagon ride after lunch.

Even if you do not have a tractor to drive, bring something for potluck and enjoy the church service and dinner and join us on the tractor and wagon ride afterward, said Don Henderson, one of the organizers of the event.

Over the previous four years of “Ride Your Tractor to Church,” the weather has been perfect, Henderson noted.

Even though we could use a little rain, Henderson says he is hoping the weather will again be perfect this year on August 5.

Tainter United Methodist Church is on 690th Street off of County Highway B.

Please feel free to contact Don Henderson at 715-556-3849 or Trevor Prochnow at 715-308-4595 with questions.