Wheeler Days to held this weekend

WHEELER — For many years, Wheeler held a July 4th celebration. Unfortunately that festivity ended several years back.

But a small group of local residents got together last year and began a new event – Wheeler Days.

The festival is set to return for a second year this weekend and promises to be bigger and better.

The three-day long community celebration kicks off this Friday, August 3 and runs through Sunday, August 5.

Friday’s events get underway at 6 p.m. with an adult kickball tournament. The “53 North Band” will play from 8 p.m. until Midnight. There will also be a beer tent that will operate throughout the weekend.

A craft vendor show and vintage snowmobile show, both beginning at 9 a.m., open Saturday’s list of activities. There will be a kids free throw contest at 10 a.m. The adult kick ball tournament will continue along with kids games all day.

Live entertainment will also headline Saturday’s festivities and include DJ-Incognito from noon to 3 p.m. followed by comedian Kevin Cahak from 3 to 5 p.m. and “A Girl’s Journey Band” from 7 p.m. to midnight.

A 1 p.m. parade is the highlight of Sunday's activities which also include a bean bag tournament at 10 a.m. and Dewey Shaw spinning records all day.