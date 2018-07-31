PDMP report shows continued decline in controlled substances dispensed

MADISON – The report released July 31 by the Controlled Substances Board at the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS), shows in Quarter 2 (Q2) of 2018 there were 903,612 opioid prescriptions dispensed, a 29.7% decrease from Quarter 1 (Q1) of 2015 when 1,285,943 opioid prescriptions were dispensed. The report analyzes Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) data from Q2 of 2018 (April 1, 2018 – June 30, 2018) as part of the controlled substance dispensing trends.

[emember_protected] “Wisconsin is tackling the opioid epidemic head on, with prescribers and law enforcement working hand in hand to address the problem,” Governor Walker stated. “It is great to see the continued success of the Wisconsin PDMP program.”

In addition to the decrease in opioid prescriptions since Q1 2015, the report also highlights:

• A 23% decrease in the total number of monitored prescriptions dispensed or 626,405 fewer prescriptions.

• A 20.6% decrease in benzodiazepine prescriptions dispensed or 123,061 fewer prescriptions.

In the past 12 months the report shows:

• A 17% decrease in the total number of data-driven concerning patient history alerts generated.

• A 32% decrease in doctor shopping alerts.

“The data clearly shows that the PDMP is working for patients and prescribers alike,” said Wisconsin DSPS Secretary Laura Gutiérrez. “We continue to travel across the state to hear from users on ways we can build on this success and make our PDMP a model for the nation.”

The report also includes information on the number of requests for data made by health care professionals about their patients as well as the results of a recent user satisfaction survey administered by the DSPS.

The Wisconsin PDMP was deployed in June 2013 and is administered by DSPS. Since its inception, the PDMP has primarily been a tool to help healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about prescribing and dispensing controlled substance prescriptions to patients. It also discloses data as authorized by law to governmental and law enforcement agencies. It stores over 54 million prescription records submitted by over 2,000 pharmacies and dispensing practitioners, with an average of over 20,000 queries performed each day between April 1 and June 30, 2018. [/emember_protected]