Menomonie construction firm gets contract from Foxconn

Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) and its general contractor M+W 1 Gilbane announced on July 24th a new set of more than three dozen companies who have been awarded contracts to help construct the Multipurpose Building at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus in Mount Pleasant. All 37 of the companies have Wisconsin operations.

"This announcement reflects Foxconn's continued commitment to a 'Wisconsin First' plan by working with companies all across the State," said Dr. Louis Woo, Special Assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou. "We are proud all of these companies have Wisconsin operations, and it is good to see that many are from Southeast Wisconsin, as well as some from the Madison-area, the Fox Valley and West Central Wisconsin. Part of the reason we selected Wisconsin is the quality of workmanship we find here. We look forward to our continued partnership with companies here as we invest $10 billion and create jobs that will pay an average of $53,875 annually."

The Multipurpose Building is a 120,000 square feet facility and the first building being constructed on the Foxconn campus. The structure will serve as office space for construction companies involved in the building of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. It will also house research and development facilities focusing on advance display technology and applications in all aspects of smart lives. It will contribute to the development of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building across the Badger State.

One of the 37 companies that were awarded contracts is Red Cedar Steel Erection of Menomonie. They will do the steel work.

Established in 1974, Foxconn is the global leader in manufacturing services for the computer, communication, and consumer electronics (3C) industry. A multinational company headquartered in Taiwan, Foxconn offers many of the leading U. S. and international companies in electronics a one-step integrated manufacturing solutions. Foxconn generated total annual revenue of $158 billion in 2017 and was ranked No 27 on the 2017 Fortune magazine Global 500. The company has facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Foxconn is leveraging the potential of cloud computing, mobile devices, the Internet of Things, Big Data, artificial intelligence, networks, and robotics and automation, in its transformation as a leading high-tech enterprise and industrial Internet company. The company has research centers and testing laboratories internationally and has received more than 83,500 patents worldwide. In addition to maximizing value creation for customers, Foxconn is also dedicated to enhancing the concept of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.