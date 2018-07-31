Florida man pleads guilty to fraud scheme

MADISON – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jorge Consuegra-Rojas, 42, Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty on May 31, 2018, to one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and one count of possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices. Sentencing is set for August 21, 2018.

There is a website with information for those who believe they may the victims of the defendant's credit card theft scheme. Information on the scheme and the website is provided below.

Consuegra-Rojas and another individual were arrested in Mauston, Wisconsin, on September 12, 2016, after attempting to use a counterfeit credit card at a Festival Foods store. A search of Consuegra-Rojas’s vehicle revealed counterfeit credit cards, false identification documents, 280 gift cards, multiple cellular telephones, two computers, three flash drives, six skimmers, and a credit card reader/writer.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the three flash drives and two computers contained a total of 1,679 stolen credit card numbers. The stolen credit card numbers were used to buy gift cards and other merchandise at a variety of retailers throughout Minnesota between September 6 and September 12, 2016, including Home Depot, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.

Credit card account holders and financial institutions who believe they may be potential victims of Consuegra-Rojas’s credit card theft scheme will find additional information about this case on the U.S. Attorney’s Office website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdwi/victimwitness-program/multi-victim-case-updates. Potential victims who can document direct and proximate harm, including financial loss suffered as a result of the charged conduct, may complete a “Declaration of Loss” and/or a “Victim Impact Statement” which can be found on the above site, and return them to the United States Attorney’s Office for determination of their crime victims’ rights status. Victims of this crime may be entitled to restitution.

The charges against Consuegra-Rojas are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Juneau County Sheriff's Office, and Mauston Police Department. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.