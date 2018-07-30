CMBRG and library inform village board about progress on elevator plans

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Schematic drawings are in the works for an addition to the Colfax Municipal Building to house an elevator and bathrooms for all three floors as well as a plan to make the basement usable again.

Emphasizing they were not asking the Colfax Village Board for money, Lisa Bragg-Hurlburt, director of the Colfax Public Library, and Troy Knutson of the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group, spoke to the village board during the public comments portion of the July 23 meeting.

More people are using the building, Hurlburt noted.

In 2017, circulation increased by 12 percent among village residents, and more people are using the building, too, because of events being held in the auditorium by the restoration group, she said.

Over the past year, CMBRG has sponsored three “Truth Be Told events” (Halloween, Christmas, and the 60th anniversary of the June 4, 1958, tornado), three concerts, the Looney Lutherans and the original “Star Wars” movie.

Upcoming events include the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Blackbeard the Pirate” in August and Poppa Bear Norton in October.

Hurlburt did not mention it, but attendance also has been good at the library’s Summer Reading program and at other events, such as last year’s Halloween party and Christmas party co-sponsored by the library, CMBRG and the Colfax Commercial Club.

Accessibility

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to make the building handicapped accessible, Hurlburt said.

In addition to the accessibility problem, the basement has 3,000 square feet of unused space, she said.

The Colfax Municipal Building basement has been closed to the public for the past 20 years because of water problems, although before that, the basement was used as a senior center and as a space for a variety of meetings and events, such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and community blood drives.

The water problems in the basement have now mostly been resolved, Hurlburt said.

“We’re not asking for money, but we want to include the village in the planning process,” she said.

Hurlburt said she is learning how to write grants and recently learned the library has been awarded a $5,000 grant from 3M for a literacy program.

Hurlburt also wrote a grant application to Royal Credit Union for $50,000.

RCU took the grant application seriously and sent two people out to look at the library, Hurlburt said.

RCU did not deny the grant application but instead tabled it because they wanted to see a drawing and an implementation plan, she said.

Cedar Corp.

Hurlburt, Knutson and Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, recently met with Rita Liddell of Cedar Corp.

Liddell is working on a preliminary drawing of the addition to the back of the building and plans for the basement.

The library board and CMBRG have agreed to split the cost of the schematic drawing, Hurlburt said.

The library board has approved spending up to $3,000 to help fund the work and will approve more money if necessary, she said.

In addition to the RCU grant application, the schematic drawings will be useful for other grant applications as well.

Hurlburt said she wanted to let people know plans are underway and encouraged the village board to use the library, to attend programs in the municipal building and to share their ideas and expertise.

Addition

Knutson said they were asking the village board for permission to proceed and for their input.

“We are not asking for money,” he said.

The addition for the elevator would be built on the back of the building and would be 32 feet wide to the alley. An elevator in the addition would go to all three floors, would include a fire stairwell to all three floors, and would have bathrooms on all three floors, Knutson said.

New bathrooms in the building would eliminate the “plumbing nightmare” in the existing bathrooms, he noted.

“We wanted to give the village board a heads up,” Knutson said.

Gary Stene, village president, said he appreciated the restoration group and the library board agreeing to share the cost of the schematic drawings.

Liddell had hoped to have the plans ready for the July 23 meeting, but she was unable to complete them in time, Knutson said.

Mark Halpin, village trustee, asked about the status of the fund raising for the elevator project.

CMBRG has been doing some fund raising with events being held in the auditorium, but the bulk of the project cost to build the addition would have to be funded with grants, Knutson said.

The initial estimate is that the three-floor addition would cost $600,000.

Perhaps there are some Colfax High School alumni who would want to contribute toward the project, too, Knutson said.

Historic

Stene encouraged the library board and CMBRG to proceed with the schematic drawings for the historic building “and make it useful.”

Since the municipal building is owned by the village, “everything needs to be run through the village,” Knutson noted.

Stene, who grew up in Colfax, said he remembered when movies were shown in the auditorium and the cost of admission was 20 cents and the Milk Duds were a nickel.

The municipal building held a variety of events, such as roller skating and Scout meetings, and the basement was the site of the first senior center in town, he said.

In 1958, after the June 4 tornado that destroyed many of the homes in the village, the basement of the municipal building also was used to help those who had been injured, Stene said.

“It was the central hub of the village,” he said.

“It still is,” commented Mark Johnson, owner of the Colfax Arts and Antique Mall, who was a member of the audience.

Versatile

The concept for making the basement a usable space again is versatile and “minimal,” Hurlburt said.

The plan is not to make the basement a second library, but rather, to make it an open area that can be used for any of a number of events with tables and chairs and storage cupboards.

Hurlburt said she also would like to see a kitchenette in the basement to help make it even more usable.

At one time, the municipal building basement did have a kitchen.

Stene noted the increased interest in using the library and that the library is a welcoming place.

The basement, when it is refurbished, could be useful on rainy days for the library’s Summer Reading program, he said.

“It’s good to see the kids outside. It’s good to see the place being used,” Stene said.

The Colfax Public Library's programs for Summer Reading often draw more than 80 children along with the adults who accompany them.