Wheeler man charged with battery of 89-year-old Boyceville woman pleads not guilty

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 25-year-old Wheeler man charged with felony aggravated battery to an elderly person for allegedly breaking into a Boyceville woman’s home and hitting her in the head with her cane has pleaded not guilty and has asked for a speedy trial.

Daniel D. Schick appeared with his attorney, Jonathan Lundeen, in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Rod Smeltzer July16 to enter the not guilty plea on charges filed in association with an incident that happened in the summer of 2017.

At the time of the July 16 hearing, Schick remained in custody at the Dunn County jail on a $2,000 cash bail.

Judge Smeltzer issued a bench warrant for Schick’s arrest June 27.

Schick was arrested in Richland County, Illinois, March 5 and had been released to return to Dunn County to deal with a warrant for his arrest. He was given 30 days to return to Dunn County.

Schick was scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court January 2 but failed to appear for the hearing.

Judge Smeltzer ordered the $1,000 cash bail Schick had posted June 5, 2017, be forfeited and issued a bench warrant for Schick’s arrest January 2.

Schick failed to appear for another court hearing in Dunn County March 1.

On July 2, with Schick in custody, Judge James Peterson set a cash bail of $2,000.

The jury trial for Schick is scheduled in September.

In addition to one felony count of aggravated battery to an elderly person, Schick is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident that occurred in Boyceville June 2, 2017, when he allegedly broke into the home of an 89-year-old woman.

According to a police report obtained from Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin dated June 2, 2017, the woman, who did not wish to be identified, met with the police chief that morning to say she had received an injury to her forearm while fighting with an intruder the previous evening.

At around 3 a.m., the woman had called 911 to report having just forced an intruder to leave her home in Boyceville. Several Dunn County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded and photographed damages to her home.

When the elderly woman came to the police department, she said she had not realized at the time when she met with the deputies that she had sustained injuries.

Police Chief Lamkin indicated in his report he observed bruising and swelling to the woman’s right temple. The woman said she had gotten up to use the restroom and found a man she did not know in the laundry room next to her bedroom and told him to get out of her house.

The woman said she scuffled with the man, and he took hold of her walking cane and struck her on the side of the head. She said she eventually was able to convince the man to leave her home.

The complaint filed by the Dunn County district attorney’s office notes Police Chief Lamkin met with the elderly woman again on June 5, and she told the police chief she had noticed a bruise on her right side, which she believes she had most likely sustained when she was fighting with Schick while attempting to get him to leave her home and was pushed into the wall and the bathroom door.

The complaint goes on to say a short while later, another Boyceville resident had called that same night to report a man pounding on her door. The woman believed the man had seen her, and she was too frightened to look outside. The knocking stopped, and then another woman called to say there was a man yelling in the hallway of her apartment complex.

When a deputy arrived, Schick was standing in the hall, yelling. Schick was not wearing shoes, was confused about where he was and told the deputy he was living in Wheeler. When the deputy asked where in Wheeler, Schick said, "here."