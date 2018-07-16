“There’s No Place Like the Fair”: St. Croix County Fair to be held July 18-22

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Under the theme of “There’s No Place Like the Fair,” the St. Croix County Fair begins today (July 18) with opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m.

Fair activities continue today with junior fair conference judging of all non-live exhibits, except theater arts and music, from noon to 7:30 p.m.

[emember_protected] The junior dog show is at 6 p.m. today.

Parking at the fair is $7 per day or $15 for a four-day pass.

Dogs are not allowed on the fairgrounds unless they are medically necessary (service dogs) or they are part of an exhibit or a show.

No weapons are allowed in the St. Croix County fairgrounds buildings.

THURSDAY

Judging

Activities continue at the fair with judging at 9 a.m. Thursday of open class home furnishings and quilts; open class food, flowers and houseplants and photography; and school exhibits.

Judging continues at 10 a.m. with open class plant and soil science.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, senior citizens, homemakers booths and open class home furnishings (non-quilts) exhibits will be judged.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be the junior fair theater arts and music.

The Little “Kids” goat show will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. will be judging of the junior fair sheep and goats.

Midway

Carnival Earl’s Rides will open Thursday at 1 p.m., and in the evening is Bargain Night with reduced rates.

Throughout the fair, rides are only one ticket per person per ride.

Pony rides will be available next to the Fantasy Corral Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

The Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pickles the Clown, featuring balloon characters and walk-around entertainment, will be at the St. Croix County Fair Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Croix Court

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Croix Court, the 4-H Style Show will be followed by Key and Scholarship Awards.

4-H Music will be featured at 5 p.m. followed by 4-H Drama at 5:30 p.m.

The Fairest of the Fair Coronation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday in Croix Court.

At 8 p.m. Thursday in Croix Court, Fourth Degree (classic rock-country) will perform.

In Tent A at Croix Court, Nick’s Kids Show (music and fun for kids) will occur throughout the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Events

Weigh-in for the WHPA Horse Pull will be 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tiffany Creek special events area in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds.

The horse pull will begin at 7 p.m.

Admission to the horse pull is $5, and ages 12 and under are free.

For information about the horse pull, contact Josh Wikum at 715-308-7608.

The beer garden is located in the special events area.

FRIDAY

Judging

The St. Croix County Fair opens Friday at 8 a.m. with the junior fair beef show.

The youth horse trail class will be at 9 a.m.

Judging of rabbits and cavies, junior fair followed by the open class, will be at 9 a.m., and the Little Hoppers rabbit show will follow the rabbit judging.

Also at 9 a.m. Friday will be judging of the open class antiques exhibits as well as knitting and crocheting, cultural arts and woodworking.

At 10 a.m. will be judging of open class natural science.

The L’il Cowpokes Cattle Show will be at 11 a.m. Friday.

Noon will feature the junior fair swine show.

At 1 p.m. Friday will be judging of open class clothing.

The youth horse gymkhana also will be at 1 p.m.

Midway

The midway opens Friday at 1 p.m. Wristbands will be $22 and can be used from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Dress a Species Contest will be in front of the sheep barn Friday at 1 p.m.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull will be held in front of the sheep barn at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Croix Court

The Looney Lutherans (Scandinavian comedy) will be featured at noon in Croix Court on Friday and again at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the St. Croix County Outstanding Older Adult Award will be presented.

At 4 p.m. Friday, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department will have a K-9 demo at Tent A.

At 7 p.m. in Croix Court on Friday, the Whitesidewalls will perform (rock ‘n roll review).

Events

The Glenwood City FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tiffany Creek events area.

The cost is $8 for adults. Children ages 7 to 12 are $3. Children six and under are free.

To find out more information about the rules for the truck and tractor pull, contact Morgan Krueger at 715-505-2456.

For other information, contact Kevin Bonte at 715-781-7165.

Boondoggle (classic rock) will perform at the food/beer pavilion at 7 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY

Judging

The St. Croix County Fair opens Saturday at 8 a.m. with the youth horse dressage show.

The junior dairy cattle show will be at 9 a.m.

The junior fair poultry show also will be at 9 a.m. Saturday

Noon on Saturday will feature the Little Britches Dairy Show

At 12:30 p.m. Saturday will be the senior dairy cattle show.

The youth horse hunter and jumper show will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Muttin’ Bustin’ will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the outdoor horse arena.

Registration for the 4-H and FFA Meat Animal Auction will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Midway

The midway opens at 12 noon on Saturday. Wristbands will cost $15 and can be used from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Croix Court

The River City Cloggers will be featured at noon and again at 1 p.m. Saturday in Croix Court.

At 2:30 p.m.and again at 4 p.m. Saturday, The Elvis Show, featuring Joe Sir & the Rockabilly Rebel Band, will perform.

Jared Sherlock (magician and illusionist) will perform at 3:30 p.m.

Sherlock will be performing again, but this time with a hypnotist and mind games show, at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday at Croix Court.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, The Memories will perform their musical variety show.

This year will be The Memories 31st year at the St. Croix County Fair.

Events

ATV mud races in the Tiffany Creek special events area will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the mud races begins at 8 a.m.

The cost for the mud races is $5 for adults, while children six and under are free.

For more information about the ATV mud races, contact Mike Nelson at 715-702-1599 or Devin Laursen at 715-505-2644.

Registration and weigh-ins will begin at 3 p.m. for the 4×4 mud races, which will be held in the Tiffany Creek special events area at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The cost for the 4×4 mud races is $8 for adults and $3 for children between the ages of seven and 12. Children six and under are free.

For more information about the 4×4 mud races, contact Mike Nelson at 715-702-1599 or Devin Laursen at 715-505-2644.

Blue Moon drive will perform Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the food/beer pavilion in the Tiffany Creek special events area.

SUNDAY

Judging

The final day of the St. Croix County Fair opens on Sunday at 8 a.m. with the youth horse pleasure show.

All exhibits will be released Sunday at 4 p.m., and exhibitors have until 7 p.m. to remove their exhibits from the fairgrounds.

Midway

The midway opens at noon on Sunday and runs until 4 p.m.

Tickets on Sunday are three for $5.

All tickets are still only one ticket per person per ride.

Croix Court

A church service with The Memories will be held in Croix Court at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Salute to Veterans will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and veterans park free.

The Living Memorial Award presentation will also be made at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Croix Court.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Ole & Elmer (a musical comedy duo) will perform.

The local talent show competition will be held 1 p.m. Sunday in Croix court.

The Friends of the Fairgrounds raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. [/emember_protected]