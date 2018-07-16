GCHS/MS May Students of the Month

Glenwood City High/Middle School is proud to announce the May Students of the Month. School Pride was the trait identified for the May selection; students who have demonstrated a genuine care and compassion for the school community and have demonstrated their loyalty as Hilltoppers were sought out this month.

[emember_protected] The students selected, and each of the nominated students, are excellent representatives of, not only their peers, but of our Glenwood City community as a whole.

The May Student of the Month at Glenwood City High School is junior Jatelyn Johnson. Jatelyn was nominated by Mr. Gretzlock who recognized Jatelyn as someone who, “… sets the tone for what it means to be a Hilltopper – from her involvement in extra and co-curricular activities, to her academic accomplishments, to the significant change she manages – Jaitlyn does each of these things with no fanfare, no need for attention, but rather because it is an authentic reflection of who she is. Jatelyn’s intellect and hard work in the classroom have helped her become one of the higher achieving members of the Class of 2019 – something that most of the teaching staff is aware of; what most of the staff may not be aware of is her compassionate spirit. Jatelyn had an opportunity to attend a Leadership Conference earlier this spring – this conference challenged her to identify an issue in school to be addressed, developing a response that would enact change. Jatelyn not only identified a concern, but her action plan had a significant impact. This past Teacher Appreciation Day, Jatelyn was the catalyst for an activity in which each teacher in the building received notecards containing statements of respect and admiration for the impact they have had on the lives of her and her classmates – an activity in which teachers were genuinely touched. This only happens when an individual understands the power of her/his actions. Being a Hilltopper means more than going to school in Glenwood City, it means becoming involved and being an active participant in creating a culture of pride, respect and compassion – all traits found within Jatelyn.” Jatelyn is the daughter of Tammy and Tim Johnson.

The May Student of the Month at Glenwood City Middle School is sixth grader, Allaina Johnson. Ms. Nelson recognized Allaina, stating, “Allaina is a great example of a Hilltopper. She is a very responsible sixth-grader who always completes her planner and takes her school work seriously. Allaina is a member of band and choir as well as various athletic teams. This past winter, she was a manager for girls’ high school basketball. In class she asks thoughtful questions that help her and her classmates think deeper. She is competitive, especially with herself, striving to always be her best. When at the end of her recent Star math test, Allaina had a feeling her score went down, but was the one student who kept asking me to find out the results. Allaina is an excellent student who cares about others. She chose to research Autism for her Genius Hour project and has been seen helping others with their struggles. She is a student that others want to have in their group and once asked me if her group could have more people so there wouldn’t be hard feelings. Allaina has many wonderful traits that make her an excellent Hilltopper.” Allaina is the daughter of Tammy and Tim Johnson.

Students of the Month are rewarded by having a lunch provided for them and a friend as well as being issued a unique piece of Hilltopper apparel. In addition, students are provided with preferential parking (for them or a family member) for all school events.

The staff at Glenwood City High/Middle School would also like to recognize the following students who were nominated for the May Student of the Month as well – Matthew Bauman (Class of 2018 – Ms. Ohman); Ethan Kahler (Class of 2018 – Dr. Ketola) and Bryce Wickman (Class of 2022 – Ms. Holter). [/emember_protected]