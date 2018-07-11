Colfax Class of 1963

A REUNION of the Colfax High School Class of 1963 was held Saturday, June 23 at Dana’s Grill & Sports Bar between Elk Mound and Eau Claire. Attending were: Back row (L to R): John Bergeson, Gladys Knutson Webb, Rodney Johnson, Sharon Lofthus Nelson, Andy Grabow, Tom Michels, John Hill, Gary Stene, and Jerry Johnson. Front row (L to R): Gene “Buddy” Haugle, Judy Powers Saumer, Peggy Mannes Jenson, Art Loew & Mary Ann Moen Loew, Arlene Schlough Kraft, Carol Barstad Benish, Rosemary Kriegler Stoffel, and Sandy Johnson Johnson. —photo submitted