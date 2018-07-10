WESTconsin Food Drive coordinators take notice of increase in monetary donations

WESTconsin Credit Union offices collected monetary donations and non-perishable items for those less fortunate from June 4-16. The drive collected $3164 and 526 pounds of non-perishable items. Coordinators of the food drive took notice of the increase in monetary donations compared to last year. Monetary donations increased over $916. All proceeds were delivered by the credit union to local food pantries and food banks for distribution. WESTconsin extends its gratitude to credit union members and employees for supporting families in need within our communities.