St. Croix County Fairgrounds Horse Barn Fully Funded – Come to the Celebration!!

Head line news – the bank note on the Horse Barn has been paid off and at the Fair we will be celebrating this tremendous accomplishment made possible by the great support of businesses, individuals and civic clubs including 4-H & FFA! This was a $180,000 project with serious fund raising starting in 2015 as a joint project of the St. Croix County 4-H Horse Committee and Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds along with continued support from the St. Croix County Dairy Committee.

Please join the St. Croix County Fair Board, the St. Croix County 4-H Horse Committee and Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Saturday July 21st , 4:30 p.m. at the Horse Barn as we “burn the bank note” and express our appreciation to all who have made this possible.

[emember_protected] The Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds together with the St. Croix County 4-H Horse, Dairy & Livestock Committees are well on the way to another very successful year of fund raising capped by retiring the loan on the Horse Barn and already raising significant funds towards the next project, construction of the Livestock Barn and Show Arena. With the Horse Barn funding complete, starting fund raising for the Livestock Barn and Show Arena marks beginning of the third major milestone for the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds’s “Renovations for the Generations Capital Fund Drive”. The fund drive is a comprehensive, capital fund drive to update and improve the Fairgrounds for generations to come.

The total scope of the capital fund drive includes the dairy complex, horse barn, live stock & show arena buildings and a four season, multi-purpose building. This project is being supported by St. Croix County Fair, Inc., Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds and the Dairy, Horse and Livestock Committees. Additionally, the project has been endorsed by the St. Croix County Board and the Glenwood City City Council. A key objective of the Renovations Project is to ensure continued vibrant support of the County’s rich agricultural fair heritage which dates back to the first Intercounty Fair held in 1910.

With the generous support and hard work of many, the St. Croix County 4-H Horse, Dairy & Livestock Committees along with the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds have already had a very successful year with over $40,000 raised to date. The 2018 May Fair Event & Sale was again very successful netting over $19,000 above expenses, a great result because of the generosity of both donors and buyers.

In addition to great support for the May Fair, Friends has continued to receive significant new grants and donations in 2018 from a wide range of donors including the Baldwin – Woodville Area Community Foundation, the New Richmond Area Community Foundation, the Hudson Rotary Clubs, the Roberts Ribbon Reapers 4-H Club Garage Sale, the First National Community Bank, Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram plus employee community service matches through Allina Health and 3M Corporation. This broad base of community support is no surprise to Heather McAbee, President New Richmond Bremer Bank. Back in 2007 Bremer Bank was the lead donor kicking off the fundraising efforts and subsequently putting together a pool of local banks to fund construction of the Dairy Complex. According to Heather, like many other county individuals, businesses and civic organizations, “Bremer Bank has deep agricultural roots and a long standing heritage of supporting public service projects”.

Current fund raising efforts are focused on successfully completing the 2018 Renovations for Generations Raffle and the Fall Commodity Drive. Going forward, the 2018 objective is to work with the St. Croix County Livestock Committee to put the fund raising efforts for Livestock and Show Arena into high gear.

This project is being built “one brick at a time” and all gifts of any size are gratefully appreciated.

For more information please contact Chris Libbey at (651) 247-0395 or any member of the Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds or St. Croix County Fair Board. Visit us online at www.stcroixcofair.com/fairgrounds and like us on facebook Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds. [/emember_protected]