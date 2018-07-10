Farming Fatality occurs in Dunn County

On Monday July 9, 2018 at 2:57 PM the Dunn County 911 Center received a 911 call regarding a male trapped in a hay baler. Dunn County Deputies and Menomonie Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the scene in the 6900 block of 513th St, Menomonie Township.

Upon arrival Deputies found that the operator of the round baler had gotten caught in the baler and was deceased.

The deceased man has been identified as 67-year-old Danny Eckert of rural Menomonie.

Also assisting on scene was the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.