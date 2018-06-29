Colfax will now charge full cost of street repair to homeowners

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — If a residence in the Village of Colfax has problems with sewer or water utilities that require the street to be dug up, homeowners will now pay the full cost of repairing the street.

The Colfax Village Board approved billing back the entire cost of street repair and resurfacing at the June 25 meeting.

[emember_protected] It all started with a problem at a house on High Street that ended up on the opposite side of the street, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

The village charges a $1,000 “street opening” fee in such cases, but the actual cost of repairing the street was nearly $4,000, he said.

H&H Plumbing has a couple of jobs planned in Colfax this summer, and the village would be losing $3,000 on each one with the current $1,000 street opening fee, Bates said.

Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, said she had checked with Boyceville and Elk Mound, and both villages bill the actual cost of the street repair to the homeowner.

For the situation on High Street, “the hole got really big,” Bates noted.

In the past, before the village board approved a street-opening fee of $1,000, the cost of repairing the street was assessed to the whole village, said Gary Stene, village president.

In December of 2009, the village board first discussed changing the street opening fee, which at that time was set at $350.

Assessing the cost to the whole village is more equitable. Assessing the cost to the individual homeowner is “singling out one person with bad luck to pay an extra tax,” Stene said.

If the street repair is covered by the village, “a widow does not have to cough up $5,000,” he said.

In the City of Eau Claire, people pay by the foot for curb and gutter, Stene said.

There are some places in Colfax that will never have curb and gutter, and Colfax does not charge special assessments for curb and gutter. When streets are rebuilt, homeowners do not pay for the curb and gutter on their property, so the cost of street repairs should be spread out, Stene said.

Niggemann said she did not know if other municipalities do not charge special assessments for curb and gutter, but the City of Menomonie charges street repair to the landowner, and then the cost of the repair is put on a payment plan or is added to the property taxes.

If the village pays for the street repair, it is an extra cost to the village that cuts into the fund balance, she said, adding she did not think Colfax should abolish the $1,000 street opening fee.

Stene said he believed village board members should take some time to think about the issue and then take it up again to see if the village board wanted to keep the $1,000 fee or charge the entire cost back to the homeowners.

The other village board members apparently were not inclined to think about the issue until the next meeting.

A motion to invoice the entire cost of digging up the street and resurfacing to the homeowner passed on a vote of five “yes” to two “no.”

Village trustees Carey Davis, David Wolff, Anne Jenson, Margaret Burcham and Keith Burcham voted in favor of the motion.

Stene and Village Trustee Mark Halpin voted against the motion.

The village board did not discuss the specific circumstances under which a homeowner would be charged for street repair, so it was not clear if the village intends to charge homeowners for all street repairs — or if the decision pertains only to problems with sewer and water lines — or if the decision pertains to problems with sewer or water lines that originate on the homeowner’s property but require the street to be dug up.

From the village board’s discussion, it also was not clear if invoicing the cost of street repair would pertain to commercial properties as well.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved a domesticated chicken license for Heather Pyka, 504 High Street.

• Approved a list of 16 bartender’s operator licenses with Stene, Jenson and Davis abstaining from the vote. Some of the people on the list are employees at Jenson’s business, A Little Slice of Italy, and Stene and Davis were on the list for receiving the licenses.

• Approved resolutions for Dairy State Bank to authorize withdrawal from village funds due to a name change for one of the signatories. Anne Jenson was previously listed on the resolutions as Anne Schieber.

• Learned that the village received a workers compensation dividend of nearly $6,000. The dividend is based on the loss ratio for workers compensation claims. Niggemann commended village employees for “working safely.”

• Learned Niggemann had updated the bartender’s operator license application form to one page. The previous form asked for some duplicate information on the front and the back and also asked for references. The application forms for other municipalities do not ask for references, Niggemann said. The Colfax police chief conducts background checks on each applicant. [/emember_protected]