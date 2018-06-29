Colfax approves denying request from Colfax Railroad Museum

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Railroad Museum has the engines, the cars, the track, the ties, and a grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County for the installation, but the future of a miniature train ride attraction in Colfax is now in doubt.

Based on the recommendation of the Colfax Plan Commission, the Colfax Village Board at the June 25 meeting on a vote of five “yes” to two “no,” turned down an offer from the Colfax Railroad Museum of $3,500 for the half acre south of the museum between the railroad tracks and Park Drive.

[emember_protected] Sakalaucks began asking the village about the possibility of acquiring the Soo Park property over a year ago to use for the miniature train ride. He had hoped to have the question of property acquisition settled last year with construction beginning on the train ride this past April.

Tourism

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Eric Turner, director of the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation, spoke in favor of developing tourist attractions as an important part of economic development.

Menomonie is in the center of the county, and people tend to forget there is more to the county than Menomonie, Turner said.

DCEDC has started working on a three-year strategic plan to help keep “talent” in Dunn County, he said.

Quality of life is what people consider when they decide where they want to live and work, Turner said.

“Tourism is one of the biggest economic drivers we have,” he said.

Turner reported he had been at a meeting during the day Monday and had learned the unemployment rate is 2.4 percent in Dunn County.

The low unemployment rate means everyone who wants to work is working, he noted.

The low unemployment rate also is a factor in the problem for local businesses of finding workers.

The public schools, technical colleges and universities produce qualified high-quality talent, “but we have to get them to stay here,” Turner said.

Turner noted he has temporarily switched gears to focus on broadband Internet access in Dunn County, which is another quality of life issue.

Train ride

The miniature train ride would have an engine that can pull four to six cars at time that have seats, said Herb Sakalaucks Jr., curator of the Colfax Railroad Museum.

The train ride will go between three and five miles per hour, he noted.

With the land currently available, an oval track with a 25-foot radius for the curve could be constructed, but that would be the absolute minimum, because it will create heavy wear on the tracks and on the wheels, Sakalaucks said.

If the Colfax Railroad Museum could acquire the extra property, then the train ride could be expanded to have a 50-foot radius, he said.

With the track set up on a 50-foot radius, then groups with small steam engines also would be able to hold meets in Colfax, Sakalaucks said.

The museum would plan to construct a pavilion on the extra property, too, for picnics and to accommodate graduation parties and family reunions, he said.

The gray building on Main Street (which is the wooden depot moved to Main Street when the existing stone depot was built) is being developed as an events center, Sakalaucks said.

The Colfax Railroad Museum, in conjunction with the Colfax Commercial Club, has been considering the possibility of a four-day re-enactment festival for Colfax with Civil War re-enactments, the Spanish-American War and a blacksmith’s group, he said.

The Badger Blacksmiths held their spring conference this year at the Colfax Fairgrounds May 18 to May 20.

A blacksmiths’ group would be a logical addition to the re-enactment groups, Sakalaucks said.

The wooden depot building in Colfax was one of Teddy Roosevelt’s last whistle stops before he gave the campaign speech in Milwaukee, he said.

After Roosevelt arrived in Milwaukee, a man named John Schrank attempted to assassinate Roosevelt on October 14, 1912. The bullet was aimed directly at Roosevelt’s heart, but the fact that Roosevelt had a glasses case in his breast pocket and a folded manuscript for his speech prevented the shot from being fatal. Roosevelt reportedly spoke for nearly an hour before he was taken to the hospital.

Teddy Roosevelt was a “Rough Rider” in the Spanish-American War.

Self-sustaining

The miniature train ride would be expected to draw an additional several thousand people to Colfax each year over the number of visitors who currently come to the museum, Sakalaucks said.

The museum has a budget of $10,000 per year with revenue coming from admissions, donations, and donations of items for sale, he said.

The Colfax Railroad Museum has a gift and hobby shop, and Sakalaucks said he also sells items on e-Bay.

The plan is for the museum to be self-sustaining into the future, he said.

The Colfax Railroad Museum has contributed to re-starting the train show in Menomonie, which has been held the last two years at the Stout Field House. The Colfax Railroad Museum also will be participating in the Menard’s train exposition in July expected to draw 10,000 visitors, Sakalaucks said.

The museum has submitted a grant request for $25,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and library equipment for the gray depot, he said.

The Colfax Railroad Museum has hundreds of books and films about trains and railroads.

The museum also has submitted a grant application to Wells Fargo, Sakalaucks said.

Many of the grants available for railroad museums also want to see local municipalities have “skin in the game” and often are on a matching grant basis, which can include in-kind contributions, he noted.

Power of 10

In September of 2012, Colfax participated in the Power of 10 workshop sponsored by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Turner said.

Colfax was one of only two villages to receive a grant for the workshop.

The premise of the Power of 10 is to magnify the positives of a particular place and make a “bread crumb trail” that leads visitors from one place to the next.

Business owners, local elected officials, village employees and residents participated in the workshop to identify areas that could be developed to draw visitors to Colfax and to improve the quality of life for Colfax residents.

One of the ideas that emerged from the Power of 10 included bike racks to encourage bicyclists traveling through Colfax on the Dunn County bike trail to stop downtown (the trail comes in on county Highway B and follows Railroad Avenue to Highway M).

Other ideas included promoting Eighteen Mile Creek to fishermen since it is a trout stream and promoting the Red Cedar River for fishing and canoeing as well as installing benches downtown to encourage people to stop and sit for a while.

The people conducting the Power of 10 Workshop had done workshops all over the world and were particularly impressed by the Colfax Railroad Museum’s potential to draw a large number of visitors to Colfax.

The Colfax Railroad Museum is a “jewel” in the crown of Colfax, Turner told the village board.

Turner noted his grandparents had lived in Colfax, and he had always viewed Colfax as a progressive community.

When people are deciding where they want to live, attractions like the railroad museum speak to quality of life, and people start to think, “maybe we should move to Colfax, or maybe we should move to Dunn County,” Turner said.

While it might be possible to build a house or a duplex on the Soo Park parcel, it would be crowded, he said.

“When you’re looking for ‘best use,’ I feel that would be it (for the railroad museum to use it),” Turner said.

Timeline

Gary Stene, village president, outlined the options for the property: do nothing; sell the lot as is; vacate the platted street and sell the lot; donate the lot to the museum; negotiate a sale with the museum.

The plan commission, Stene noted, was not in favor of giving away the lot.

Stene did not note that while the plan commission members were not in favor of giving away the lot, the majority of the plan commission members said they believed the railroad museum’s proposal would be a good use for the lot.

Stene wondered about a timeline for improvements at the museum.

The museum has a grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County to fund installing the track for the miniature train ride, Sakalaucks said.

As is the case with all grants, there is a deadline for using the Community Foundation of Dunn County grant.

The plan was to install the tracks this summer and then hold a “golden spike” ceremony as part of the Colfax Founder’s Day events on August 4, Sakalaucks said.

The museum also has plans for a fence to shield the extra railroad iron from view, he said.

The Colfax Railroad Museum acquires parts for train restoration that are either used by the museum, or are sold or traded to another museum.

The plans for this year also include rebuilding the siding on the blue caboose and rebuilding the roof and siding on the red caboose, painting the green car and repainting the end of the large shed and the walkways, Sakalaucks said.

If the railroad museum acquires the lot, how long will it take to set up the train ride? wondered Margaret Burcham, village trustee.

The ride would be set up by August; the railroad ties are already cut, Sakalaucks said, adding he had taken the 1,200 feet of track apart himself when the museum had purchased the engines, cars and tracks and that it had taken him about four days.

All together, 1,200 feet of track is almost a quarter of a mile.

An excavator will have to level the ground and build a good drainage base before the ride can be set up, Sakalaucks noted.

Members of the model railroad club in Eau Claire have said they will provide volunteers to help in setting up the miniature train ride, Sakalaucks said.

Keith Burcham, village trustee, said he wanted “plans on paper” to look at.

Burcham made a motion to follow the plan commission’s recommendation to not sell or donate the land to the Colfax Railroad Museum.

Burcham said he would like to see a business plan for the museum before he would consider any further action on the Soo Park property.

The village board approved the motion on a vote of five “yes” to two “no,” with Keith Burcham, Margaret Burcham, Anne Jenson, David Wolff and Mark Halpin voting in the affirmative.

Stene and Village Trustee Carey Davis voted against the motion.

Since 1915 until only recently, the area known as Soo Park sat empty with no official recorded property owner.

Originally intended to be a park, it was never deeded over to the village when the development company dissolved in 1919.

Sakalaucks says he most likely will end up giving the grant back to the Community Foundation of Dunn County and scrapping the plans for a miniature train ride. [/emember_protected]