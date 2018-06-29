28 animals sold at the Colfax Free Fair FFA Alumni Auction

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — All together, 25 pigs and three steers were sold at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair on Sunday, June 24, and generated nearly $22,000 in sales.

The pig that sold for the most at $3.75 per pound was owned by Trevor Rothbauer, the son of Mike and Lauri Rothbauer, and was purchased by JB Builders.

[emember_protected] Trevor is a member of the Colfax FFA, and his pig weighed in at 235 pounds.

The pig that sold for the second highest amount at $3.50 per pound was owned by Kaitlyn Scharlau, the daughter of Dan and Robin Scharlau.

Kaitlyn is a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club. Her pig weighed in at 259 pounds and was purchased by Kyle’s Market.

The steer that sold for the most at $1.50 per pound was owned by Zoey Pitts, the daughter of Tina and Jerry Pitts, and was purchased by Colfax Animal Hospital.

Zoey is a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, and her steer weighed in at 1,172 pounds.

The total cost of pigs ranged from between $399 and $949, depending on the price per pound and the weight of the pig.

The maximum paid weight for steers was 1,600 pounds.

The maximum paid weight for swine was 280 pounds.

Four of the pigs sold went over the maximum weight and weighed in with two at 292 pounds, one at 282 pounds and one at 283 pounds.

Here are the other sales at the auction:

• Austin Dressel (parents Jenny Dressel and Kirt Dressel); Colfax Comets; pig/gilt for $2.25 per pound to Pleasant Valley Tree Farm.

• Kali Risler (parents Randy and Tanya Risler); Colfax Comets; pig/gilt for $2.50 per pound to Bremer Bank.

• Brad Thompson (parents Roger and Angie Knutson); Colfax FFA; pig/gilt for $2.75 per pound to Lotts-A Meat.

• Jeffrey Sikora (parents Tim and Tawna Sikora); Howard-Wheaton 4-H; pig/barrow for $22.25 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

• Nolan Freed (parents Tory and Misty Freed); Howard-Wheaton; pig/barrow for $2.50 per pound to Spring Brook Meats.

• Christopher Scharlau (parents Dan and Robin Scharlau); Colfax Comets; pig/gilt for $3 per pound to Carolyn Lecheler.

• Ben Thompson (parents Roger and Angie Knutson); Colfax FFA; pig/barrow for $3.25 per pound to H&H Plumbing.

• Emmie Edwards (parents Dave and Tina Edwards); Colfax Comets; pig/gilt for $3.25 per pound to Colfax Animal Hospital.

• Drew Buchner (parents Mike and Kara Buchner); Colfax Comets; pig/gilt for $3.25 per pound to Bremer Bank.

• Josiah Harder (parents Josh and Jackie Harder); 22ers 4-H; pig/barrow for $2.25 per pound to Spring Brook Meats.

• Blake Sikora (parents Tim and Tawna Sikora); Howard-Wheaton; pig/barrow for $2.50 per pound to Hoof and Paw Vet Clinic.

• Bryce Kragness (parents Ron Kragness and Angela Fedie); Howard-Wheaton; steer for $1.35 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

• Abigail Sikora (parents Tim and Tawna Sikora); Howard-Wheaton; pig/gilt for $1.75 per pound to Bri’s Processing. [/emember_protected]