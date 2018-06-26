State Highway improvement projects are underway

The following is an update on highway construction projects in the area that are currently underway in Dunn and St. Croix Counties.

Dunn County

In the City of Menomonie repair to the Red Cedar River Bridge is scheduled to be completed by August 31st. The $1.5 million dollar project consists of deck repairs, expansion joint replacement, bridge painting, pier repairs, crash cushion replacement, street lighting and epoxy overlay.

Highway I-94 from 250th Street to Wilson Creek, Menomonie. The $30 million dollar project includes removing and replacing deteriorated pavement, removing and replacing eight structures, associated grading, pavement marking, signing, right of way fencing, beam guard, and cable barrier.

St. Croix County

Highway I-94 from Hudson to Baldwin, US 12 to Wis. 65. The $4.5 million dollar project us scheduled for completion on July 16 includes concrete repair, mill and overlay resurface, beamguard and signing.

Highway I-94, Wis. 35 and US 12 at Hudson includes upgrading and replacing deteriorating sections of roadway and shoulders. Two bridge decks over Front Street, concrete barrier walls, sign structures, widening a bridge deck over WIS 35N, and adding two noise walls and three retaining walls. The $27 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by November 14.

Highway 64 (Loop Trail) Stillwater, Loop Trail System, Houlton. The $4.7 million projects includes earthwork and improving park and ride lot and is schedule to be completed by October 26th.