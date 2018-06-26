Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 6-27-2018

Glenhaven News

June 16th-June 22nd

Entertainment on Saturday afternoon was Rudy Rudesill, who everyone enjoys listening to. Father’s Day was Sunday, and many of our fathers enjoyed visits from their families. Happy Belated Father’s Day to you all!

[emember_protected] Monday was morning manicures for the ladies, and the afternoon was craft time, which was decorating some birdhouses which we are going to plant succulents on the top for resident’s rooms. We were lucky enough to get some succulents donated by family members. Thank you Alice and Betty.

Although Pastor Jonathan was unable to come for church, members of Holy Cross did a fine job of filling in for him on Tuesday. Thanks to all the volunteers that helped out. Church was followed by Live to be Healthy, and in the afternoon the Dunn Dulcimers were here in force with I believe there were seven of them who came and played for us. They sounded great! Thanks, JoAnn for getting everyone organized.

Our Wednesday started with our ladies going to get beautified by Jen, and our afternoon was Bingo, hosted by the activity department. Sue Mounce was kind enough to volunteer to help us out.

Thursday morning was Live to Be Healthy exercises with Steve. Some of the staff were out to the golf course that day working at Glenhaven’s Annual Golf Tournament. It went very well, and the proceeds will be used for a new van of some sort, as our old one has seen its’ better days. Thanks to all the golfers and contributors who participated. It’s much appreciated by everyone at the Glenhaven campus.

Friday was popcorn day, and more importantly our Father’s Day Picnic. Fathers and their families were treated to a meal of hamburgers, vegetable kabobs, chips, and root beer floats. Following lunch, we had the Red Cedar Rousers barbershop quartet for entertainment, which was enjoyed by many of the residents and tenants. They sounded great! A little extra entertainment followed, as one of the members was quite a comedian and spent some time telling jokes to the audience.

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by JoAnne Schroeder, Sally Heuer, Ruth & Willie Neumann, and Bill & Margie Wiseman; Virginia was visited by Monty & Judy Bygd; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Peggy Raymond,Chaplain Matt, Carol Schouten and Laurie, and Terry & Nola Tyrell; Delaney Mattison was visited by Nancy Filipa; Ardys Mounce was visited by Lavonne Harrer and Diane Bird; Lorraine Blodgett was visited by Audrey Peck and Lorre Craig; and Claude Williams was visited by Claudia Williams and Terry Williams.

Upcoming Highlights: 26th- Boyceville Methodist Church and Jane and friends; 27th- Bingo with St. Johns; 28th-shopping; 30th- Steve Szydel [/emember_protected]