Censored graduation speech reaches national audience after being published by local newspaper

by Julia Hunter; from wnanews.com

When a Tomahawk High School valedictorian decided against speaking at her graduation after school administrators attempted to censor her, the Tomahawk Leader published her speech in its entirety.

It has since received more attention than author Cait Christenson could have ever imagined. Her silenced speech, which discussed discrimination, school shootings and gender inequality, has since been referenced in newspapers including the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Tomahawk Leader published two follow-up stories Tuesday, including one from Christenson's perspective and coverage of an apology by the school.

“I felt very proud of myself for sticking to my values,” Christenson told the newspaper. “My entire goal going into my initial interview with the Leader was to share my speech, call to action and open a conversation. By the attention that my story has received, I have been able to do this.

“Every positive response to my speech on every social media post, news article, personal letter and through verbal communication has made a difference in opening this conversation … which uplifts my hopes for the future towards a more unified tomorrow.”

Christenson will attend UW-Madison and plans to major in community and nonprofit leadership.

In the days following graduation and media attention surrounding Christenson’s speech, Principal Ryan Huseby issued a statement acknowledging the public’s response.

“This year, we decided to continue the long-held tradition that, in their speeches, valedictorians focus on reﬂecting about their positive memories and offering thanks to those who supported them on their educational journeys,” Huseby stated. “The student in question did not follow the traditional guidelines presented, and we suggested that she make some revisions.

“In hindsight, we missed an opportunity to break from tradition and provide our graduating students and their families with a new message. We would like to apologize for any frustration and disappointment that has been felt by the student, her family and our community.”