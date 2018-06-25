No interest loans available to help with home repairs

​There are government-sponsored funds available to help homeowners who would like to make repairs to their homes. The CDBG Home Repair Program offers loans at no interest to income eligible homeowners for necessary repairs. You repay the loan when you no longer occupy the home (when you sell or move out of the home). Loans are available for properties located in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties.

​There is no interest on the loan and there are no monthly payments required. The owner/estate pays back only what they borrowed, no interest, when they no longer occupy the loan.

The loans are available for necessary home repairs such as replacing siding, windows, doors, furnaces water/sewer laterals from the curb to the house, replacing septic systems and wells, upgrading plumbing, heating and electric systems, installing insulation, repairing foundations, and making a home accessible for a member who has a disability. You cannot use the funds for general remodeling such as updating decor. Your loan must be approved prior to the work being started. We cannot reimburse a family for work already completed. Repairs to mobile homes are eligible if the owner also owns the land beneath the mobile home. Mobile homes in mobile home parks are not eligible. You must own the mobile home and the land under the mobile home.

​Owners choose the contractor they will use. Participants are required to get three bids from contractors of their choice. Contractors must carry liability insurance and provide the Program Administrator with income tax identification information.

To apply for the program or obtain more information you can contact:

• Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix counties: Valerie Prueher, 715-726-4580

• Chippewa, Clark counties: Lori Artz, 715-738-2596

• Buffalo, Eau Claire, Pepin counties: Georgia Crownhart, 715-839-2889