Dunn County discontinues thermoform recycling pilot program

Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling has made the hard and difficult decision to discontinue the #1 clear thermoform recycling pilot program.

The recycling market for this type of plastic is saturated. Therefore, we are unable to sell or give the #1 clear thermoforms to an end market or recycler.

#1 clear thermoforms include common “clamshell” type containers typically used in supermarkets to package deli salads and other food products. #1 clear thermoforms also include certain types of packaging known as “blister packs” that are used to enclose and protect the materials inside. Residents should now throw these types of containers into the trash.

Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling is committed to finding new recycling opportunities and will continue to add them whenever possible. For more information about what to recycle and how to recycle right, visit our website at www.co.dunn.wi.us/swr or call 715-232-4017.